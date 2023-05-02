Taraji P. Henson
Many of us were introduced to Taraji P. Henson in Baby Boy, John Singleton’s Shakespearan saga about how one father bumbles into manhood. Henson was our Yvette, the situationship-stricken mother of the man’s young son. Just over 20 years later, she’s a mother once again. This time she’s Vanetta, Janine Teague’s (Quinta Brunson) fiscally irresponsible mother, in Abbott Elementary. She’s now parenting an adult child on screen, a signifier that she’s entered a new phase of her career and life.
A luxurious Beverly Hills estate is the backdrop for our May/ Mother’s Day cover shoot with Taraji P. Henson. The Academy Award-winning actress, who recently appeared on Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues’ fabulous mother, is serving the children in a luxurious hooded black crystal mesh Jean Louis Sabaji gown that hugs every curve of her body. A quick glimpse off to the other side of the room reveals her highlighted cheeks. Taraji is tapping back into her photoshoot era as she warms up.
For our next shot, she transitions into an equally stunning look, a statement-making Gurav Gupta gown and a lengthy braid that trails behind her as she walks. Soon, she is fitting for the show-stopping look three — another Jean Louis Sabaji masterpiece.
Taraji is joyful on set mingling with her glam squad, which consists of celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace, iconic styling duo Wayman + Micah, and Saisha Beecham on the beat. Watch the magic unfold, above.
Outside! That is what I thought when I saw Taraji flaunt her floor-length braid to the invite-only Fear Of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl. (S/O to Tym Wallace for making this all happen!). A few hours prior, she was on the set of our Mother’s Day cover shoot whipping the twisted extension on the grand stairs of a Beverly Hills luxury French estate – a location I chose specifically to capture the creative direction of the shoot. With indulgent decor, opulent chandeliers cast over plush tufted couches, and decadent drapery, it was the perfect stage for Taraji, who was making her own re-emergence of sorts.
Photographer: Dalvin Adams
Digi Tech: Andrew Ngu
Cover Story: Brooklyn R. White
Managing Editor: Shamika Sanders
SVP of Content: Allison McGevna
Makeup Artist: Saisha Beecham
Hair Stylist: Tym Wallace for Mastermind Management Group
Wardrobe Stylist: Wayman + Micah
BTS Video: Melody Araujo, Sam Akinyele
Video Editor: Tyler Harp
Creative Director: Brooklyn R. White
Makeup Artist: Jordan Benston
Production: The Oracle Media
Nails: Temeka Jackson