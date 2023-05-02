Subscribe

Many of us were introduced to Taraji P. Henson in Baby Boy, John Singleton’s Shakespearan saga about how one father bumbles into manhood. Henson was our Yvette, the situationship-stricken mother of the man’s young son. Just over 20 years later, she’s a mother once again. This time she’s Vanetta, Janine Teague’s (Quinta Brunson) fiscally irresponsible mother, in Abbott Elementary. She’s now parenting an adult child on screen, a signifier that she’s entered a new phase of her career and life.

A luxurious Beverly Hills estate is the backdrop for our May/ Mother’s Day cover shoot with Taraji P. Henson. The Academy Award-winning actress, who recently appeared on Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues’ fabulous mother, is serving the children in a luxurious hooded black crystal mesh Jean Louis Sabaji gown that hugs every curve of her body. A quick glimpse off to the other side of the room reveals her highlighted cheeks. Taraji is tapping back into her photoshoot era as she warms up. 

For our next shot, she transitions into an equally stunning look, a statement-making Gurav Gupta gown and a lengthy braid that trails behind her as she walks. Soon, she is fitting for the show-stopping look three — another Jean Louis Sabaji masterpiece. 

Taraji is joyful on set mingling with her glam squad, which consists of celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace, iconic styling duo Wayman + Micah, and Saisha Beecham on the beat. Watch the magic unfold, above.

Outside! That is what I thought when I saw Taraji flaunt her floor-length braid to the invite-only Fear Of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl. (S/O to Tym Wallace for making this all happen!). A few hours prior, she was on the set of our Mother’s Day cover shoot whipping the twisted extension on the grand stairs of a Beverly Hills luxury French estate – a location I chose specifically to capture the creative direction of the shoot. With indulgent decor, opulent chandeliers cast over plush tufted couches, and decadent drapery, it was the perfect stage for Taraji, who was making her own re-emergence of sorts.

Photographer: Dalvin Adams

Digi Tech: Andrew Ngu

Cover Story: Brooklyn R. White

SVP of Content: Allison McGevna

Makeup Artist: Saisha Beecham

Hair Stylist: Tym Wallace for Mastermind Management Group

Wardrobe Stylist: Wayman + Micah

BTS Video: Melody Araujo, Sam Akinyele

Video Editor: Tyler Harp

Makeup Artist: Jordan Benston

Production: The Oracle Media

Nails: Temeka Jackson

HB x MN Women To Know Tech Titans March/April Cover
Shamika Sanders

Letter From The Editor: Behind Our Epic Tech Titans Cover Shoot

Our annual Women To Know franchise spotlights dynamic women making a difference in their industries. This year we celebrate Black women in tech.

