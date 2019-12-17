CLOSE
Black Don't Crack , Jennifer Beals , the l-word: generation q
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?

Posted 20 hours ago

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 5, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

After nearly 10 years of going off the air, The L-Word is back, with a whole bunch of new faces and some familiar ones including Jennifer Beals.

In the reboot of the hit Showtime drama that centers on lesbians in Los Angeles, Beals is better than ever as the fearless Bette Porter who in 2019 is divorced from her ex-wife Tina, raising her now teenage daughter Angelica and running to be mayor of Los Angeles.

While we’re super excited to have Bette and the gang back in our lives, what we really can’t process is how Beals is actually 55-years-old (turning 56 on Dec. 19.) Yes, we understand that Black doesn’t crack, but this is ridiculous.

DID SHE AGE AT ALL? I mean ma’am?

 

Is she serious?

 

Beals looks almost the same as she did back in 2005, if not better:

 

Source: Nikki Nelson / WENN / WENN

 

 

Here’s the biracial beauty in 1983 shooting the iconic film Flashdance:

Jennifer Beals...

Source: Images Press / Getty

Amazing!

So what’s her secret to stopping the aging process? According to Beals, there’s no magic potion, she’s most definitely getting older each year.

“I completely do age. It’s a testament to our DPs and our gaffer if there’s any kind of magic going on. Believe me, I definitely do age. And I wouldn’t want to remain the same,” she told Vulture earlier this month.

Well, whatever the case, Miss Jennifer looks amazing and is proving that at 55, she’s fab, fit and super fly. Take a look:

1.

"The L Word: Generation Q" Premiere Screening Source:WENN

2.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 5, 2019 Source:Getty

3.

42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival - 2017 Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards Dinner - Arrivals Source:WENN

4.

2017 NBC Upfront in NYC Source:WENN

5.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q" Source:Getty

6.

NBC Universal Midseason Press Junket Source:WENN

7.

Marie Claire presents a New York Special Screening of Open Road’s 'Before I Fall'' - Arrivals Source:WENN

8.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Aviron Pictures' "After" - After Party Source:Getty

9.

2017 NBC Universal Winter TCA - Day 2 Source:WENN

10.

Pride March - WorldPride NYC 2019 Source:Getty

11.

Saint John’s Health Center Foundation co-host's the 2016 Caritas Gala honoring actress Jennifer Beals Source:WENN

12.

Jennifer Beals at the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet... Source:Getty
