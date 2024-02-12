Nailed It: 9 Valentine’s Day Manicure Ideas That’ll Get Your Claws In Proper Formation

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Pop the champagne corks, indulge in chocolate truffles, and decorate your space with flower bouquets. Valentine’s Day, aka National Love Day, is only a few days away! Whether you have date plans for the holiday or choose to celebrate solo or with friends, it’s important to show yourself some love and attention, too. And one of the best ways to love on yourself is to check off the self-care box with a trendy manicure. Valentine’s Day manicure ideas are rightfully having a moment, and it would be a shame for your nail game not to fall into proper formation. After all, even if you don’t have a Valentine, no rule says that you can’t flex a trendy manicure.

When most folks think of Valentine’s Day manicure ideas, pink hearts, xoxo inscriptions, and bows immediately come to mind. However, many beauty mavens have expanded their horizons with the trend — think minimalistic designs to bold and daring nail art. Not to mention, some folks prefer to keep things simple with color gradients or dazzling solo shades. In other words, the possibilities are endless for a Valentine’s Day-approved nail creation.

If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, then you know that we take pride in keeping our readers up to date with the latest trends. So, if you’re unsure of where to turn with your Valentine’s Day manicure, we’ve got you covered. It’s time to bookmark this article and get your manicurist on speed dial.

From pink chrome nails to modern French designs and cow prints to negative space nails, we’ve compiled nine of the best Valentine’s Day manicure ideas to get you through the love holiday in style. Even better, you can also mix and match specific designs to create your own flair. Happy Scrolling and of course, Happy Valentine’s Day!