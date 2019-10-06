CLOSE
Tyler Perry
HomeHelloBuzz

Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For The Debut Of Tyler Perry’s New ATL Movie Studio

Posted 19 hours ago

Last night in Atlanta, Black Hollywood came out and showed out in Atlanta for media mogul Tyler Perry and the debut of his new movie studio.

The 330-acre studio cost $250 million to build and is the only major film studio in the nation that is Black-owned. In addition, its twelve sound stages are named after notable black actors and actresses. In addition, Perry plans to open his studio for tours for school children by next summer and build a  3,000-seat theater for concerts and other events, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“All I can equate it to is having a kid and you hope everyone thinks my baby is beautiful,” Perry, 50, told the newspaper.

On the red carpet, Perry’s dear friend Oprah Winfrey told the press that Perry was always ahead of the game, not waiting for traditional Hollywood to give him permission to make the films he wanted to male.

“He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself,” she told the Associated Press.

Like we said, folks from the likes of Beyonce, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Spike Lee to name a few, helped him christen “his baby.” So here’s a look at the beauty and boldness Black folks brought to honor Tyler Perry’s newest accomplishment.

1. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

2. Beyonce

3. Cicely Tyson

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

4. Halle Berry

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

5. Rep. Maxine Waters & Sid Williams

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

6. Viola Davis

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

7. Vanessa Williams

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

8. Usher

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

9. Loretta Devine

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

10. Jazmine Sullivan

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

11. Michael Jai White and Gillian Iliana Waters

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

12. Terrance Howard

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

13. Jill Scott

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

14. Tiffany Haddish

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

15. Tika Sumpter & Nicholas James

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

16. Michelle Williams

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

17. LaLa Anthony

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

18. Kelly Rowland

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

19. Angela Rye

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

20. Taraji P. Henson

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

21. Oprah & Steadman

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

22. Debbie Allen, Phylica Rashad &

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

23. Tamela and David Mann

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

24.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

25. Lance Gross

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

26. Tina Knowles Lawson

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

27. Maxwell

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

28. Tina Knowles Lawson & Richard Lawson

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

29. Ludacris and Eudoxie

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

30. Kyla Pratt

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

31.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

32.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

33. Michael Ealy

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

34. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

35. Bow Wow

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

36.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

37.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

38. Colin Kaepernick & Nessa

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

39. Patti Labelle

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

40.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

41.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

42.

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

43. Whoopi Goldberg & Alex Martin

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

44. Monica

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close