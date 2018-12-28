Year In Review: Top Pop Culture Moments Of 2018

As we come to the end of 2018, we’re looking back at the moments that made us cringe, cry and clap until our hands turned red.

From Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” taking over the world to Beyonce’s legendary Beychella takeover to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s glittery thigh-high boots, here are the top pop culture moments of 2018.

1. “Black Panther” Took Over The World In 2018, we saw the release of the biggest Black film of all time. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther not only topped the box office, it broke almost every record and became a cultural phenomenon for the Black culture and every other race that laid eyes on Wakanda. It catapulted Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman into superstardom and left fans everywhere throwing up the Wakanda symbol. Today, “Black Panther” has grossed over 1 billion dollars worldwide.

2. Beychella Rules! Source:Getty Beyonce became the first woman to headline Coachella in 2018 after rescheduling her performance in 2017 due to the birth of her twins. Her set, an ode to HBCUs, became the most-talked about performance of the year.

3. Kanye’s BIGLY Love For Trump Source:Getty Gone are the days when Kanye West stood for the culture, now he’s a shell of his former self. Despite all the entertainers who passed on visiting the White House, Kanye proudly accepted Trumps invite and made a mockery of himself when he professed his love for Agent Orange during a meeting that left him the mascot for coons everywhere. Guess we should have seen Kanye and his “Make America Great Again” hat coming, after all he did wear the confederate flag on his clothes and tried to pass it off as a fashion statement.

4. Ariana Grande Groped At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral? Source:Getty The legendary Aretha Franklin died this year, leaving behind a legacy that will transcend generations long after. The queen of soul was laid to rest in a ceremony fit for royalty. However, it was Ariana Grande’s little Black dress and what happened during her performance that left the superstar trending on social media. Ariana appeared to be groped by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III During the live-streamed event. “It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. … I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis told the Associated Press. Read More:

5. The Year Of Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj Source:Getty Cardi B had one hell of a year. From the release of her album to the birth of her daughter Kulture, her marriage and breakup with Offset and Grammy nominations that bolster her body of work, Cardi reigned supreme in 2018. All of that while balancing a brewing beef. with her enemy Nicki Minaj. All the subs on social media and in their songs boiled over into a Harper’s Bazaar NYFW event no one will ever forget. Cardi tried to attack Nicki with her shoe. The “I Like It” rapper might have left the party with a knot, but she had her Bronx pride.

Read More:

6. The ‘Bobby Brown Story’ Black Twitter gathered around the living room for a massive three-night BET event that brought us deeper into the world of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. The spin-off of “The New Edition Story” went straight to the top of trends worldwide and reminded us of Bobby’s new-jack swing brilliance. By the end of the premiere, we gained a new respect for Bobby and got to the bottom of “the jaw.” Read More:

7. Drake vs. Pusha-T Cardi B and Nicki Minaj weren’t the only rappers to square off this year. After subbing each other for some time now, Pusha-T took aim at Drake’s dome with a vicious diss track that exposed the rapper’s biggest secret. Drake had a son with former porn-star-turned-artist Sophie Brussaux. While Pusha’s lyrics on “The Story of Adidon” would have ended any other rapper’s career, Drizzy flipped it and dropped one line in response to Pusha’s attack: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.” Drake’s album “Scorpion” went on to break streaming records in its first week.

8. Geoffrey Owens Goes Viral Source:Getty Former “Cosby” star Geoffrey Owens made headlines when he was spotted working at a local Trader Joes. The photo went viral and the public shame of it all led the working actor to quit his job. But #BlackTwitter stepped in to stand up for the thespian and highlight working actors all of the world, who should be proud of making an honest living. Tyler Perry eventually offered Owens a job in one of his upcoming productions.

9. The #InMyFeelings Challenge Goes Viral View this post on Instagram #Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT Drake owes much of his album success to one man — Shiggy. The Instagram comedian created the infectious #dotheshiggy/ #inmyfeelings challenge spawning celebrities like OBJ, La La and Will Smith to get in on the dance craze. Drake featured Shiggy in his video and brought the energetic funnyman on tour with him. Shiggy’s career has been on the up and up since.

10. Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating Source:Getty It was one hell of a year for trash a** men, including one of the biggest culprits Tristan “Thirs Trimester” Thompson. The NBa baller got caught cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant. To make matters worse, there was several pieces of footage leaked showing him engaged in acts with other women. Khloe and Tristan are still together for now, but we have a feeling this dog didn’t learn his lesson.

11. Tamar Braxton Debuts Bald Look Source:Getty Tamar Braxton made headlines all throughout 2018 due to her breakup from Vince Herbert, but fans couldn’t stop talking about her bald new do. Tamar got tired of all the wigs and weaves and in a liberating moment shaved off all of her hair.

12. Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” Video Childish Gambino debuted the visuals for “This Is America,” and instantly reminded us that he’s as prolific of an artist as he is an actor. The intense visuals were a direct representation of the racism going on in America and the song a bop. His dancing became the billboard for #BlackBoyJoy and a reminder to stay woke!

13. FX’s Ballroom Drama “Pose” Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy’s hit drama “Pose” dropped this summer and made history with having the most transgender actresses in a one show. While voguing and winning categories are definitely part of the show’s world, it digs deeper, showing us the importance of building one’s chosen family via a home, the devastation transphobia and homophobia cause and the power of living one’s true self in an unaccepting world. We can’t wait for season two.

14. Michelle Obama’s Boots Gave Us Life Source:Getty Former First Lady Michelle Obama is out there living her best life and taking fashion risks now that’s she out of the White House. Case in point: Her glittery thigh-high $3,900 Balenciaga boots she rocked at the Barclays Center for a stop on her “Becoming” book tour. You better break the Internet #ForeverFlotus!

15. Get Out! Jordan Peele Takes Home The Oscar At the 2018 Academy Awards, Jordan Peele won the coveted prize for Best Original Screenplay for his racially charged horror film “Get Out.” He beat out the likes of critic’s favorites including “Lady Bird,” “The Big Sick” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” He also made history: He’s the first African-American to win in the best original screenplay category in Oscars’ 90-year history.

16. The Rise And Fall Of Salim Akil Source:Getty While rumors may have been swirling around “Black Lighting” co-creator Salim Akil for years, it seems that they have finally caught up with him. A pending lawsuit filed by Amber Dixon Brenner revealed accusations of domestic violence, sexual assault and breach of contract. That, and OWN cancelled his and wife Mara Brock Akil’s show “Love Is_.”

17. The End Of Shonda Rhimes’ “Scandal” Source:Getty After seven seasons, Olivia Pope, Fitz and company hung up their white hats. The Emmy nominated Shonda Rhimes drama gave us serious conflict, swirl and Washington D.C. conspiracies. What a wonderful ride! Thank you Shonda!

18. The Royal Wedding Source:Getty This was the year where we got our Black princess. On May 19, 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said their “I do’s” in front of millions with one of the most beautiful weddings we’ve seen. The Dutchess looked amazing in her Givenchy gown and Harry looked smitten by his bride. Pretty soon the couple will welcome their first child! That’s what we call an eventful year.

19. Kim Porter’s Tragic Death Source:Getty The death of this mother, model and actress shocked the hip-hop world. On Nov. 15, Kim Porter was found dead in her after suffering from cardiac arrest. She complained of being sick earlier that week and was home taking fluids and resting before her tragic death. She was only 47-years-old.