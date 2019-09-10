Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black Folks’ Hearts Stopped For A Second

I don’t know about you, but the past week has been trash.

Labor Day got my entire routine all messed up, Serena Williams lost at the finals of the US Open, the temperature is starting to drop and over the weekend, y’all President got on Twitter and literally acted like someone stole his bike.

So imagine the knot in my stomach I got when on Monday morning I saw that music and fashion icon, Tina Turner’s name was trending on Twitter. I literally screamed out, “WHY IS SHE TRENDING? I AM NOT DOING THIS TODAY!”

Listen, we all know when we see a beloved Black legend over the age of 60 blowing up on Beyonce’s Internet, it’s highly probable that they have passed on.

But not Tina Tina, not yet. WE ARE NOT READY!

So, I took a deep breath. My finger trembled as I moved my computer mouse to click on Ms. Turner’s name. In horror, I pressed down on it, not sure if my heart could take what Twitter was about to reveal.

And…Babyeeeeeeeeeee…SHE IS FINE! Actually, Tina Turner is living her best life in Switzerland with her much younger husband Edwin Bach.

Apparently, the 79-year-old was trending because she recently gave a glorious interview with the New York Times about the beauty of being in retirement and the abuse she endured in her marriage to ex Ike Turner.

Tina Turner is 79 years old. She has been retired for 10 years. She has a Swiss chateau and a Broadway musical about her life. And she is basking in all of the nothing she has to do. “I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy,” Turner said. https://t.co/O4QrCzVvyv — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 9, 2019

In the eye-opening and refreshing sit-down, she opened up about the possibility of forgiving Ike.

“I don’t know if I could ever forgive all that Ike ever did to me,” she told The New York Times. “[But] Ike’s dead. So we don’t have to worry about him.”

She also was honest about her feelings about not wanting to be a role model for women today.

“I don’t necessarily want to be a ‘strong’ person,” she says. “I had a terrible life. I just kept going. You just keep going, and you hope that something will come.”

The “Private Dancer” singer stressed that she has no desire for her life to “recast her life through #MeToo.”

“I identify only with my life…I was busy doing it. Doing the work.”

So will she ever come out of retirement? Absolutely not.

“I don’t sing, I don’t dance, I don’t dress up,” she explained. “I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy. That’s all I’d ever done in my life.”

Well, Ms. Tina, I am very relieved that you are A-OK and doing you on your terms.

But trust: I was not alone in my fear that she had left this earth. Black Twitter’s heart also damn near stopped when they saw her name trending too: