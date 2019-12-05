CLOSE
#ThirstTrapThursday: ‘Chicago P.D.’s’ LaRoyce Hawkins Can Cuff Us Anytime!

NBC's "One Chicago" Press Day

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Because Chicago P.D. is on winter hiatus, we wanted to take some time to send some love, light, and warmth to LaRoyce Hawkins, one of our favorite stars on the hit NBC drama.

With his broad shoulders, endearing smile and utter sex appeal, the Chicago bred actor, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, gives us all the feels each week. Not to mention, he’s an all-around nice guy too whose joy is infectious.

Just take a look at him teaching folks on set these secret handshakes:

 

Awww…this is why the 31-year-old is this Thursday’s Thirst Trap. He is the perfect blend of teddy bear and sexy bear that will make you want to risk it all (Take it from me, I met him once in Chicago and almost made an entire fool of myself).

Get into all LaRoyce’s thickness below:

1.

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2019 Source:Getty

2.

NBCUniversal Events - Season 2019 Source:Getty

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Lil Bro made the beat because his tux got locked in the cleaners and he couldn’t go to SneakerBall.. that’s why it’s called “Agora 19” @lamarthesupastar x @subzer0beats Ro: What’s goin on? I heard it’s a War We back in the “Battle of Been Here Before” Believe it or not My father was poor pawn shops and lawn mowers No color just contour When he cried I lied for him He tried but came short And I promise to pay it forward HAROLDS or Uncle Remus Nick Cannon or Nicodemus favor don’t mean your favorite Pharisees in their feelings Sad you see (Sadducee) Cuz we winnin Mad at me Cuz I’m chillin A hug from me kinda healing Like powerful penicillin Swear to Gawd I’m a vessel I ain’t even that impressive Never said that I was special I just came to bring a message Make some love and take my exit I’m a hard act to follow but Roman John gon be better may Agora live forever . . -BPWRFL

A post shared by LaRoyce Hawkins (@roycedavoyce) on

6.

7.

TAO Chicago Grand Opening Celebration Source:Getty

8.

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox Source:Getty

9.

NBCUniversal Events - Season 2018 Source:Getty

10.

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018 Source:Getty

11.

NBCUniversal Events - Season 2017 Source:Getty

12.

NBCUniversal Events - Season 2017 Source:Getty

13.

NBC's "One Chicago" Press Day Source:Getty

14.

57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day Two Source:Getty

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

