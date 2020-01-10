These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush

Edges have become an art form. Baby hair and edge control have become a partnership to create hair art that are being adorned from the streets to the red carpet. We’ve been loving how celebs have been embracing natural hair on the red carpet. In addition to natural hair and braids trending heavily on the carpet, one thing that we have been seeing more of are celebs playing with their baby hairs as an art form. Edge control is a must have product in the hair and beauty game for 2020.
We’re checking out the hairstyles with the most inspiring baby hairs and edge control game on the red carpet. Keep clicking to see some of your favorite celebs and how they use their edge control and a toothbrush.
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty
3. RIHANNASource:Getty
5. SKAI JACKSONSource:Getty
7. STORM REIDSource:Getty
9. ZENDAYASource:Getty
11. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty
13. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
15. JUSTINE SKYESource:Getty
17. MELINA MATSOUKASSource:Getty
19. ZAZIE BEETZSource:Getty
21. ISSA RAESource:Getty
