These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush

Posted 24 hours ago

Edges have become an art form. Baby hair and edge control have become a partnership to create hair art that are being adorned from the streets to the red carpet. We’ve been loving how celebs have been embracing natural hair on the red carpet. In addition to natural hair and braids trending heavily on the carpet, one thing that we have been seeing more of are celebs playing with their baby hairs as an art form. Edge control is a must have product in the hair and beauty game for 2020.

We’re checking out the hairstyles with the most inspiring baby hairs and edge control game on the red carpet. Keep clicking to see some of your favorite celebs and how they use their edge control and a toothbrush.

1. YARA SHAHIDI

Chanel Metiers D'Art 2019-2020 : Photocall At Le Grand Palais Source:Getty

2. YARA SHAHIDI

Chanel Metiers D'Art 2019-2020 : Photocall At Le Grand Palais Source:Getty

3. RIHANNA

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

4. RIHANNA

The Fashion Awards in London, UK Source:Getty

5. SKAI JACKSON

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6. SKAI JACKSON

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

7. STORM REID

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

8. STORM REID

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. ZENDAYA

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals Source:Getty

10. ZENDAYA

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals Source:Getty

11. YARA SHAHIDI

Pirelli 2020 Calender presentation Source:Getty

12. YARA SHAHIDI

Pirelli 2020 Calender presentation Source:Getty

13. AMANDLA STENBERG

2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. AMANDLA STENBERG

2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. JUSTINE SKYE

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music - Red Carpet Source:Getty

16. JUSTINE SKYE

2019 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. MELINA MATSOUKAS

ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. MELINA MATSOUKAS

ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. ZAZIE BEETZ

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

20. ZAZIE BEETZ

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. ISSA RAE

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. ISSA RAE

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
