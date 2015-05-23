danielle brooks , Laverne Cox , Orange Is The New Black Season 3
The Cast Of ‘OITNB’ Looks AMAZING At Season Three Screening

Posted May 23, 2015

1. The Cast Of ‘OITNB’

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty

Some of the beautiful cast members of one of HelloBeautiful’s FAVORITE shows “Orange Is The New Black” were on hand for a screening of and q&a about season 3 at the Director’s Guild Of America. And they were looking gorgeous. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait until June!

2. Danielle Brooks AKA “Taystee”

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty

3. Uzo Aduba AKA “Crazy Eyes”

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty

4. Selenis Leyva

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty

5. Kate Mulgrew AKA Red

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty

6. Taylor Schilling AKA “Piper”

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty

7. Jenji Kohan (Show Creator)

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty

8. Laverne Cox AKA Sophia

Orange Is The New Black Season 3 Screening At Directors Guild Source:Getty
