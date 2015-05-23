The Cast Of ‘OITNB’ Looks AMAZING At Season Three Screening

1. The Cast Of ‘OITNB’Source:Getty
Some of the beautiful cast members of one of HelloBeautiful’s FAVORITE shows “Orange Is The New Black” were on hand for a screening of and q&a about season 3 at the Director’s Guild Of America. And they were looking gorgeous. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait until June!
2. Danielle Brooks AKA “Taystee”Source:Getty
3. Uzo Aduba AKA “Crazy Eyes”Source:Getty
4. Selenis LeyvaSource:Getty
5. Kate Mulgrew AKA RedSource:Getty
6. Taylor Schilling AKA “Piper”Source:Getty
7. Jenji Kohan (Show Creator)Source:Getty
8. Laverne Cox AKA SophiaSource:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful