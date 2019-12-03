RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

The 2019 Fashion Awards is an annual celebration held by The British Fashion Council. The event brings out the best in fashion and entertainment for a night of celebration in the fashion industry. This year, Robyn Rihanna Fenty received the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand, which just launched in May! The occasion brought out some of our favorite Black models including Halima Aden, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more. Stars like Janet Jackson were also in attendance. Keep clicking to check out our favorite looks from the red carpet.

1. NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty Naomi Campbell gives us a soft glam on the red carpet. 2. NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty In Alexander McQueen. 3. RIHANNA Source:Getty Rihanna sports cornrows on the red carpet. 4. RIHANNA Source:Getty In custom Fenty. 5. WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty Model Winnie Harlow serves a shoulder length bob. 6. WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty In Vivienne Westwood. 7. JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty Model Joan Smalls give up a half up, half down style. We love the braids into the top knot. 8. JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty In Stella McCartney. 9. JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty Jourdan Dunn serves an rusty red lip on the red carpet. 10. JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty In Vivienne Westwood. 11. JANET JACKSON Source:Getty Janet Jackson skipped the red carpet but served us some kinky curly hair on stage at the 2019 Fashion Awards. 12. JANET JACKSON Source:Getty Muva Janet Jackson wears all black on stage. 13. HALIMA ADEN Source:Getty Model Halima Aden looks angelic in this blush look. 14. IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty Model Imaan Hammam serving a braided style on the red carpet. 15. IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty Serving sexy menswear vibes. 16. ADUT AKECH Source:Getty Model Adut Akech is all smiles as she won the Model of the Year Award. 17. ADUT AKECH Source:Getty In Valentino.