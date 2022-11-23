10 Influencer-Approved Looks For Your Thanksgiving Outfit Inspiration

The Thanksgiving holiday is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for food, family, and fashion! While the elders argue over who’s making the mac and cheese, the youngin’s are rummaging through their closets for a look!
Thanksgiving brings about great times with loved ones and chances to make memories that last forever. On this special day, family and friends link up to celebrate their blessings. The food is circulating, drinks are flowing, and everyone is having a great time. And while this holiday is usually a casual affair held at someone’s home, it’s still an opportunity to get fly. Therefore, it’s only right that you show up serving a look that pairs perfectly with whatever dish you bring.
We’ve got you covered if you’re stumped on what to wear to the living room on Thanksgiving Day. Below are ten influencer-approved Thanksgiving outfit inspirations that will give you the motivation you need to slay.
1. Give ’em Color
Brighten up your Thanksgiving celebration with bold colors. While most people usually opt for nudes on this day, follow L. Shaneen’s lead and play with some vibrant hues.
2. Comfy and Cute
Since most of us are only sitting in the living room for Thanksgiving, we want to be comfortable. And Adewunmi Erharbor shows us how to do cozy and high fashion simultaneously. Bring out your favorite jogger set for Thanksgiving, and add some heels and a statement coat to it for a jazzy look.
3. Denim Chic
Denim is timeless and perfect for a Thanksgiving fashion serve. We love how Shannan Allen spruced up her denim jumpsuit with a blazer and a wide-brim hat. Show up to your family’s house in this look, and you will receive all the praises.
4. Poncho and Platform Boots
Ponchos are classic, and they are a sophisticated way to stay warm. Follow Samjah’s lead and pair a stylish poncho with jeans and platform boots for a modest yet fly Thanksgiving outfit.
5. Perfect in Plaid
Plaid is timeless. And Stephy D shows us how to turn a plaid shirt into a popping ensemble for Thanksgiving. Pair your plaid shirt with a short puffer jacket, a cap, and some boots, and call it a fashionable holiday.
6. Booted
Nothing says, “I have arrived!” like some great over-the-knee boots. Georgette is applying pressure in these crocodile thigh-highs, and if you want to be the talk of the Thanksgiving celebration then we suggest you follow her lead.
7. Leather Flex
If you want to take the chic route for Thanksgiving, throw some leather in your outfit mix like Tashira. Any type of leather is always a good idea for holiday celebrations, and it easy to style.
8. Animal Print Slay
Leopard makes the perfect Thanksgiving look. The festive print is sexy and daring. We love how Molly paired her leopard top with some popping red boots. For those of us who love to wear our jeans but want to add extra flair for Thanksgiving, this is your outfit.
9. Brown on Brown
Dressing in fall colors for Thanksgiving dinner is a great idea, especially when you sport it like Abiodun did. This monochromatic look is it, and if you’re trying to win the best dressed award at the dinner, we highly suggest you imitate this garb.
10. Styling in Sneakers
This stylish look is ideal for the sneaker heads. Grab your favorite pair of tennis shoes and jazz them up with a pop-colored kimono and a stylish hat like Jennifer did. Be prepared to be the star in all of your cousin’s Instagram stories because this look is a vibe.