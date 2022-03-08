The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The ‘Women’s History Month’ Cover Of HelloBeautiful

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Tamron Hall is a trailblazer in broadcast journalism and an emerging fashionista, who uses her style to express her individuality. The Tamron Hall Show host is our “Women’s History Month” cover star. With over 20 years in the media game, Hall has giving us hard-hitting TV moments and fashion to match.

In our digital cover story, Tamron Hall: TV’s Modern Trailblazer, Tamron opens up about collaborating with her show stylist Eric Niemand on how she achieves her daily show looks, motherhood and staying connected to the culture.

“Every week we have a style meeting, so every outfit and coordination is very deliberate, we think about the color, the tone, how many pants have I worn this week and I also think about it in a sense with age. I still want my youthfulness to be expressed through my fashion”.

Cover Credits:

Talent: @tamronhall

Photographer: @sage.east

Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Cover Story: @she.me.her_jazz

Digi Tech: @thisisgraphene

Photo Assistant: @garren.price

Makeup: @jessicasmalls

Hair: @johnnywright220

Stylist: @ericniemand

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Production: @oraclemediallc @thehowellworld

Photo Retouch: @carrienycinc

SVP Of Content: @AllieMcgev

