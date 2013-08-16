1. Angela Bassett’s Best Fashion Moments [PHOTOS]
Yale graduate, killer arms, and a brilliant smize even Tyra is envious of! Angela Bassett is without a doubt a stellar actress we love. From her tear-jerking scenes in “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, to her infectious laughter in “Waiting To Exhale” she’s been a constant driving force in putting Black Hollywood on the map. 55 never look so good. In honor of her birthday we take a look at her best style moments.
2. Angela Bassett visits the SiriusXM studios
3. Angela Bassett arrives at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards
4. Angela Bassett at the 59th Berlin International Film Festival
5. Angela Bassett at the premiere Of Twentieth Century Fox’s “This Means War”
6. Angela Bassett at the premiere Of FilmDistrict’s “Olympus Has Fallen”
7. Angela Bassett at the MoMa’s Multicultural Benefit Gala: “An Evening of Many Cultures”
8. Angela Bassett attends the 2013 BET Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A.
9. Angela Bassett attends the 67th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall
10. Angela Bassett attends the CARRY Foundation’s 7th Annual “Shall We Dance” Gala
11. Angela Bassett attends the 2011 McDonald’s 365Black Awards
