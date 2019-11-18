CLOSE
Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live!

The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2019 - Show

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

The stars such as Zazie Beetz, Sasheer Zamata and EJ Johnson were out last night in Beverly Hills for a good cause: Celebrating and supporting LGBTQ youth at the Trevor Live 2019.

The event, which was hosted by Beetz and Sasheer, was put on by The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. A parade of celebs, including Samira Wiley and Jesse Williams, shined on the red carpet to lend their name and help end this crippling epidemic.

So take a look at the guests at Trevor Live and celebs such as Keke Palmer at the Time 100 Next party and Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala, who were all out here stuntin’ in the streets over the past week.

1. Zazie Beetz at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Zazie Beetz attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

2. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

3. Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Jessie Williams attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

4. Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Jessie Williams attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

5. EJ Johnson at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

EJ Johnson attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

6. Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Sasheer Zamata attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

7. Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Sasheer Zamata attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

8. Ryan Mitchell at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Ryan Mitchell attends The Trevor Projects TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

9. Samira Wiley at TrevorLIVE 2019

Samira Wiley attends The TrevorLIVE 2019" in Los Angeles Source:WENN

10. Keke Palmer at the “Time 100 Next”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TIME-100 NEXT Source:Getty

11. Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala

National Portrait Gallery's 2019 November Gala Source:Getty

12. Jourdan Dunn at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala

National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019 Source:WENN

13. Janelle Monae at the AFI “Queen & Slim” Premiere

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-QUEEN Source:Getty

14. Janelle Monae at the AFI “Queen & Slim” Premiere

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-QUEEN Source:Getty

15. Aisha Hinds the AFI “Queen & Slim” Premiere

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Red Carpet Source:Getty

16. Jourdan Dunn at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019

National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019 Source:WENN

Various celebrities attend National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019 paparazzi

17. Jharrel Jerome and Exonerated Five activist Korey Wise at “Time 100 Next” gala

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TIME-100 NEXT Source:Getty

18. Alfre Woodard at “Clemency” Premiere at AFI

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Clemency" Premiere – Arrivals Source:Getty

19. Aldis Hodge at “Clemency” Premiere at AFI

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Clemency" Premiere – Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Director Chinonye Chukwu at the “Clemency” Premiere at AFI

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Clemency" Premiere – Arrivals Source:Getty
