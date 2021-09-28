Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

With the pandemic disrupting every single part of everyday life, the future of fashion seemed to be in question. But, the return of in-person shows during New York Fashion Week, followed by shows in London, and now, Milan, have answered all the questions we thought we had.

Things may look different – and take a while to return to our new collective definition of normal – but one thing remains the same. Fashionistas will show up and show out and always take the opportunity to slay.

Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is our most recent example. Held between September 21 and 27, the Italian celebration brought fashion-lovers from across the globe to view a mix of in-person runway shows, surprise designer collaborations, and innovative presentations for the Spring/Summer 2022 collections of some of the most sought after designers and fashion houses. Sixty-five catwalk shows were scheduled with 42 in-person.

MFW highlights include the launch of Gucci vault, a digital store displaying more than 100 years of vintage pieces and capsule collections from up-and-coming designers, and FENDACE, a FendixVersace collaboration made in HEAVEN with Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturi Fendi. Other notable MFW designers included Prada, MaxMara, Giorgio Amani, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, and Missoni.

Throughout the week show-goers were seen wearing black combat and platfom boots, current fall 2021 season must-haves, leopard print, accessories in bright neon colors, and embellished sleeved, oversized coats. Our gallery displays some of our favorites below. Click through and join us in our celebration of the return of more in-person shows.