Three Statement handbags To Add To Your Closet

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Over the years, I’ve collected tons of handbags. Instead of actually wearing them, they decorate my shelves, barely seeing the light of day. Despite wearing the same three purses in rotation, when I see a good-looking bag, I end up buying it.

Back in December, I decided to treat myself – yet again – to a few purses to add to my bedroom decor. This time around, I told myself if I bought it, I would have to wear it. I’m a fan of statement pieces, so it was important that whatever I purchased was eye-catchy but also something that would integrate into my wardrobe.

Tiny handbags are on trend right now, but I’m a fan of a practical purse that can fit the essentials. If you’re in the market for some new eye candy, I’ve got you covered. Here are three purses to add to your wardrobe.

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.