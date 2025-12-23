8 Statement Boots Your Closet Needs Right Now

The moment we fashion girlies feel a little breeze, boots instantly move from the back of the closet to the front. Sandals are cute and all and may rule summer, but once fall hits, boots become that girl. From thigh-highs to mid-calve, square toes, combats, and more, boots are known to elevate any outfit, giving it both edge and class.

Boots are a major style statement, embraced by fashionable celebrities like Mary J. Blige, creatives, and everyday people who wanted their shoes to say something before they spoke.

Boot Season Has Entered the Chat

Nowadays, boots are a street-style essential that adds pizazz to whatever you’re rocking. Ankle boots pair effortlessly with baggy denim and oversized blazers. Knee-high boots look just as good with miniskirts as they do layered over straight-leg jeans. Chunky soles and biker boots bring edge to soft knits and slip dresses, while sleek pointed-toe styles elevate even the simplest hoodie-and-coat combo.

Black-owned brands are also shaping the boot conversation. Brother Vellies continues to deliver handcrafted boots with bold textures and rich storytelling. Telfar keeps things cool and gender-fluid with minimalist designs that work seamlessly into everyday looks. Hanifa offers luxe, skin-tone-inclusive boots that prove street style can be both intentional and elevated. And some of our other beloved fashion houses, like Steve Madden and Zara, are continuing to bring fresh energy to classic silhouettes.

At the end of the day, boots are about attitude, merging practicality and expressiveness. If you’re one of those fashion fanatics who love making the sidewalk your runway, jump in below to check out the 8 statement boots your closet needs.

1. Studded Knee-High Boots Source:Courtesy of Brand Live your best life in these fabulous studded knee-high boots by White Fox. With a fun and flirty design, these will be the focal part of your fit bringing a rockstar flare anywhere you go. Shop Now 2. Suede Sock Boot Source:Courtesy of Brand Sock boots are always trendy and with a modest heel, these are as comfortable and they are fashionable. These suede closed pointed toe boots from Petal + Pup are . The back zip fastening with gold hardware makes it easy to slip in and out of. Shop Now 3. Camel-colored Bootie Source:Courtesy of Schutz Every boot lover needs a bootie to pair with that fabulous trench coat they’ve been waiting to wear. Rock this cute camel pair with your favorite black coat for an all-black look and a cute color-blocking moment. Shop Now 4. Over-the-knee Boot Source:Courtesy of ASOS This sassy over-the-knee boot is for the fashion girlie who loves a fierce boot but with a more tamed heel. These are your go-to boots if you will be stomping on pavement for a long time and want to look fabulous while staying comfortable. Shop Now 5. Zaila Boots Source:other It’s always a good idea to add a fun color pair of boots to our wardrobe. Give the girls some vintage style with these pink statement boots, pairing them with a leather mini skirt or a monochrome look. Shop Now 6. Brother Vellies Cowboy Boots Source:Courtesy of Brother Vellies Cowboy boots are still in full swing, and the Brother Vellies signature boots were made for turning up outfits and turning heads. These baddies were hand-carved and painted, ready to be worn with your favorite pair of denim jeans and an oversized blouse. Shop Now 7. Slouchy Boot Source:Courtesy of Steve Madden Gorgeous leather boots with a slouchy fit? So necessary! These iconic boots are a classic slay that will never go out of style. Wear them with a dress, shorts, or jeans, and your outfit will instantly become a look. Shop Now 8. Timberland x Telfar Source:Courtesy of Telfar Timberlands, but make it Telfar. This classic boot with a twist is the ultimate style move that no one saw coming. The slouch pairs perfectly with any denim look, making it the ultimate street slay. Shop Now