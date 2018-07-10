Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team

1. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team

Source:Getty

On July 10, onlookers rejoice as the last of 12 schoolboys were rescued from an underwater cave in north Thailand after being trapped for 17 days. The 72 hour mission defied all odds–an international team of rescuers and volunteers helped guide the 12 boys and their soccer coach to safety. Last week, a former Navy seal lost his life trying to rescue the team. “We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science or what”, one of the navy seals wrote on their Facebook page. The team is being quarantined in a Chiang Rai hospital for the next week. As news spread across the world that the mission was a success, social media erupted with praise and jubiliation.