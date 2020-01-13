From Capes To Catsuits To Tutus: Here’s What 25 Years In The Game Looks Like

CLOSE
Serena Wiliams , Tennis
Posted January 13, 2020

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Source: Hannah Peters / Getty

Serena Williams is no stranger to making history, and while she’s modest, we have the receipts.

Since she hit the court professionally in 1995 at the age of 15, the now-38-year-old  has won 23 singles Grand Slam championships, more than any other female player in an Open era, including the iconic Stefi Graff. Hell, Williams won the 2017 Australian Open never dropping a set and she was nearly 10 weeks pregnant. That, and she was recently named AP Female Athlete of the Decade,

Even better? On Sunday (a week before the Australian Open), Williams won her first title in 3 years since giving birth to her daughter Olympia, beating fellow American Jessica Pegula,  6-3, 6-4, at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Shortly after her win, Williams’ daughter joined her on the court to celebrate.

“It feels good,” Williams said, reports CNN. “It’s been a long time. I’ve been waiting two years for this moment. I think you could see the relief on my face.”

Adding, “You have to be your biggest cheerleader, especially if you’re feeling you’re not doing everything right — or even if you are doing everything right but things aren’t working out for you.”

(FYI: The cloak Williams wore after winning has a special significance. According to 1 News, the cloak, whose feathers are from a native duck of New Zealand, was created last year to honor the first Māori to play in Wimbledon, Ruia Morrison. Morrison reached the quarterfinals of the famous tournament in 1957. )

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Source: Hannah Peters / Getty

Serena has changed the game. Not only has she ushered in up and coming class of Black tennis players, such as Naomi Osaka, Taylor Townsend, and Coco Gauff. Serena ran, so this #BlackGirlMagic could fly.

But we’d also be remiss to not mention that Serena has also changed the way we talk about tennis fashion. What was once just the classic (and boring) tennis whites, she helped transform the expected typical on-court garb by mixing it up with form, cut, style and bold colors (outside of Wimbledon of course).

Whether her choices garnered targeted and unnecessary controversy, from catsuits to tutus to her throwback beads, Ms. Williams has also established herself as a  bonified fashion icon. So here is what the past 25 years in style have looked like for our Queen.

1.

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7 Source:Getty

2.

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 1 Source:Getty

3.

2019 US Open - Day 9 Source:Getty

4.

US Open Tennis Tournament 2019 Source:Getty

5.

US Open Tennis Tournament 2018 Source:Getty

6. US Open Tennis Tournament 2018

US Open Tennis Tournament 2018 Source:Getty

7. 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros.

2018 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Source:Getty

8.

SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999 Source:Getty

9. 2018 US Open – Day 11

2018 US Open - Day 11 Source:Getty

10.

TENNIS: US OPEN AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Source:Getty

11.

TENNIS: DAY TWO OF THE US OPEN Source:Getty

12. US OPEN 2000- 30 AUGUST

US OPEN 2000- 30 AUGUST Source:Getty

13. 2015 French Open – Day Fourteen

2015 French Open - Day Fourteen Source:Getty

14. 2017 Australian Open

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM Source:Getty

15. Wimbledon 2012: Day Twelve

The Championships - Wimbledon 2012: Day Twelve Source:Getty

16.

2017 Australian Open - Day 2 Source:Getty

17.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN Source:Getty

18.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN Source:Getty

19.

Tennis super star Serena Williams during a training session... Source:Getty

20.

SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999. Source:Getty

21.

2016 US Open Source:Getty

22. Australian Open 2019

View this post on Instagram

Playing solo this time 😉

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

23.

View this post on Instagram

🐐vs 🐐. The 🐐 won @rogerfederer

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

24.

25.

Tennis - Olympics: Day 4 Source:Getty

26.

TENNIS-OPEN-AUS-DOUBLES-WILLIAMS Source:Getty
