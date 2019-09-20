CLOSE
janet jackson
HomeHelloBuzz

‘Rhythm Nation’ Turns 30: Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Posted 16 hours ago

Tamar Braxton

Source: Epic Records

 

Janet Jackson continues to make history as her fourth studio album Rhythm Nation album turned 30 on September 19.

The iconic album boasted some of the 53-year-old’s most legendary songs including “Alright,” “Black Cat,” “Come Back to Me,” “Escapade,” “Miss You Much” and “State of the World.”

Produced by collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the album was the best-selling album of 1990 and the only album in history to ever produce number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in three separate calendar years, with “Miss You Much” in 1989, both “Escapade” and “Black Cat” in 1990, followed by “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” in 1991, Entertainment Weekly noted.

It was the best-selling album in 1990, has sold more than 12 million copies and had one of the top-selling tours of 1990. Most importantly, it also gave us one of our favorite videos of all-time:

And then there’s this masterpiece:

According to Billboard, to commemorate this major musical milestone, the album has been remixed with “the re-issued compilations are now available on digital streaming services for the first time,” which includes 90 remixes in total.

Here’s the queen herself reflecting on this huge accomplishment:

So to join in the celebation, here’s looking back on Ms. Janet’s iconic album and her performance looks throughout the years.

1. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

2. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

3.

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

4.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 12 Source:Getty

5.

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

6.

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

7.

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

8.

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

9.

American Singer Janet Jackson Source:Getty

10.

JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty

11.

JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty

12.

JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty

13.

Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty

14.

Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty

15.

Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty

16. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Source:Getty

17.

Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UK Source:Getty

18.

Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UK Source:Getty

19.

SMASH HITS/Janet Jackson Source:Getty

20.

Janet Jackson Concert Source:Getty

21.

Janet Jackson Concert Source:Getty

22.

Janet Jackson en concert en 1995 Source:Getty

23. Janet Jackson Performs live at Olympia Hall in Paris in France

Janet Jackson Performs live at Olympia Hall in Paris in France Source:Getty

24. Janet Jackson Performing On The 17th American Music Award

Janet Jackson Performing On The 17th American Music Award Source:Getty

25. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival – Lands End Stage – Day 3

2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3 Source:Getty

26.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Source:Getty

27.

MTV EMAs 2018 - Show Source:Getty

28.

Janet Jackson in concert Source:Getty

29.

Janet Jackson in concert Source:Getty

30.

American Singer Janet Jackson Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close