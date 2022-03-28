Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

After the show is the afterparty. The who’s who of Black Hollywood were in attendance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which has become the go-to party after the Oscars (if you aren’t invited to Jay Z and Beyonce’s soiree, of course). After some lackluster fashions at the Oscars, the ladies packed the heat for Vanity Fair’s annual event, hitting the red carpet in sexier more fun looks than what they wore to the awards ceremony. All of which is why we look forward to the afterparties because they allow faces who weren’t at the show, to step out and slay.

Keep scrolling for the best looks at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.