RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2019 Gotham Awards Brought Out Fringe And Winter Style On The Red Carpet

The Gotham Awards, held in New York City, celebrate independent American Films and present awards to the makers of these projects as well as others involved. It awards in several categories including the Best Documentary, Best Feature, the Audience Award, Best Screenplay, Made in NY Award, Spotlight on Women Filmmakers and more. This year, the event brought out celebs like Keke Palmer and Jennifer Lopez. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks.

1. KEKE PALMER Source:Getty Keke Palmer rocks fulani braids on the red carpet. 2. KEKE PALMER Source:Getty In Khyeli. 3. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty Jennifer Lopez gave us a sexy smokey eye on the red carpet. 4. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty In Ralph and Russo. 5. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty In Ralph and Russo. 6. AISHA TYLER Source:Getty Actress Aisha Tyler attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards and rocks aviator glasses. 7. AISHA TYLER Source:Getty Donning an all black look with a chain necklace. 8. ALDIS HODGE Source:Getty Actor Aldis Hodge wears an eggplant coat on the red carpet. 9. ALDIS HODGE & ALFRE WOODARD Source:Getty Aldis Hodge and Alfre Woodard pose on the red carpet. 10. FRANCES TURNER Source:Getty Frances Turner serves us big and sexy hair on the red carpet. 11. FRANCES TURNER Source:Getty This color block fringe dress is fabulous.