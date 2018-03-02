RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women’s History Month

Essence Black Women in Hollywood brought together Black Hollywood’s finest for a star-studded (and stylish!) event. The Oscars luncheon brought out our favorite celebs including Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o as well as actress Angela Bassett and Django Jane singer Janelle Monae. The honorees included Lena Waithe, Tiffany Haddish, Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson. Get into all the fashion and style below.
1. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:WENN
The black florals against this purple and a power shoulder is perfect for Nyong’o’s luncheon look.
2. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:WENN
In Ronald Vanderkemp Fall/Winter 2017.
3. DANAI GURIRASource:WENN
Having fun with a cropped cut, Danai shaves some swirls in her hair.
4. DANAI GURIRASource:WENN
In Loewe Spring/Sumer 2018.
5. DANAI GURIRASource:WENN
These platform sandals are fabulous and make this look effortless.
6. AMANDA SEALESSource:WENN
Amanda Seales’ Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer top has dainty trumpet sleeves for a sexy and feminine look.
7. AMANDA SEALESSource:WENN
In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer top and Gucci RTW 2018 pants.
8. AMANDA SEALESSource:WENN
Editor’s Pick: This is our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James’, favorite look for the event!
9. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:WENN
Honoree Tiffany Haddish dons a spring lip on the red carpet.
10. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:WENN
In an Alice and Olivia Spring/Summer RTW 2018 tassel skirt.
11. JANELLE MONAESource:WENN
Django Jane singer Janelle Monae goes for an avant-garde look on the carpet.
12. JANELLE MONAESource:WENN
This oversized chandelier earring is definitely a statement piece.
13. JANELLE MONAESource:WENN
In Andrew Gn.
14. TESSA THOMPSONSource:WENN
Honoree Tessa Thompson gives us a silver metallic eye on the red carpet.
15. TESSA THOMPSONSource:WENN
Metallic and fringe is always a win.
16. TESSA THOMPSONSource:WENN
In Ralph and Russo Spring/Summer 2017.
17. ANGELA BASSETTSource:Getty
Muva Angela Bassett glows at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.
18. ANGELA BASSETTSource:Getty
In a Yaniv Persy strapless jumpsuit.
19. JUNE AMBROSESource:WENN
Creative Director and celebrity stylist June Ambrose gives us florals on the carpet.
20. JUNE AMBROSESource:WENN
In Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018.
21. CLAIRE SULMERS (EIC OF FASHION BOMB DAILY)Source:Getty
Editor In Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers, gives us Wakanda style.
22. CLAIRE SULMERS (EIC OF FASHION BOMB DAILY)Source:Getty
In Haus of Shea.