RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women’s History Month

Essence Black Women in Hollywood brought together Black Hollywood’s finest for a star-studded (and stylish!) event. The Oscars luncheon brought out our favorite celebs including Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o as well as actress Angela Bassett and Django Jane singer Janelle Monae. The honorees included Lena Waithe, Tiffany Haddish, Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson. Get into all the fashion and style below.

1. LUPITA NYONG’O Source:WENN The black florals against this purple and a power shoulder is perfect for Nyong’o’s luncheon look.

2. LUPITA NYONG’O Source:WENN In Ronald Vanderkemp Fall/Winter 2017.

3. DANAI GURIRA Source:WENN Having fun with a cropped cut, Danai shaves some swirls in her hair.

4. DANAI GURIRA Source:WENN In Loewe Spring/Sumer 2018.

5. DANAI GURIRA Source:WENN These platform sandals are fabulous and make this look effortless.

6. AMANDA SEALES Source:WENN Amanda Seales’ Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer top has dainty trumpet sleeves for a sexy and feminine look.

7. AMANDA SEALES Source:WENN In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer top and Gucci RTW 2018 pants.

8. AMANDA SEALES Source:WENN Editor’s Pick: This is our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James’, favorite look for the event!

9. TIFFANY HADDISH Source:WENN Honoree Tiffany Haddish dons a spring lip on the red carpet.

10. TIFFANY HADDISH Source:WENN In an Alice and Olivia Spring/Summer RTW 2018 tassel skirt.

11. JANELLE MONAE Source:WENN Django Jane singer Janelle Monae goes for an avant-garde look on the carpet.

12. JANELLE MONAE Source:WENN This oversized chandelier earring is definitely a statement piece.

13. JANELLE MONAE Source:WENN In Andrew Gn.

14. TESSA THOMPSON Source:WENN Honoree Tessa Thompson gives us a silver metallic eye on the red carpet.

15. TESSA THOMPSON Source:WENN Metallic and fringe is always a win.

16. TESSA THOMPSON Source:WENN In Ralph and Russo Spring/Summer 2017.

17. ANGELA BASSETT Source:Getty Muva Angela Bassett glows at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.

18. ANGELA BASSETT Source:Getty In a Yaniv Persy strapless jumpsuit.

19. JUNE AMBROSE Source:WENN Creative Director and celebrity stylist June Ambrose gives us florals on the carpet.

20. JUNE AMBROSE Source:WENN In Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018.

21. CLAIRE SULMERS (EIC OF FASHION BOMB DAILY) Source:Getty Editor In Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers, gives us Wakanda style.