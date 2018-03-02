Black celebrities , black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women’s History Month

Posted March 2, 2018

Essence Black Women in Hollywood brought together Black Hollywood’s finest for a star-studded (and stylish!) event. The Oscars luncheon brought out our favorite celebs including Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o as well as actress Angela Bassett and Django Jane singer Janelle Monae. The honorees included Lena Waithe, Tiffany Haddish, Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson. Get into all the fashion and style below.

1. LUPITA NYONG’O

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

The black florals against this purple and a power shoulder is perfect for Nyong’o’s luncheon look.

2. LUPITA NYONG’O

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

In Ronald Vanderkemp Fall/Winter 2017.

3. DANAI GURIRA

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

Having fun with a cropped cut, Danai shaves some swirls in her hair.

4. DANAI GURIRA

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

In Loewe Spring/Sumer 2018.

5. DANAI GURIRA

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

These platform sandals are fabulous and make this look effortless.

6. AMANDA SEALES

Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:WENN

Amanda Seales’ Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer top has dainty trumpet sleeves for a sexy and feminine look.

7. AMANDA SEALES

Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:WENN

In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sheer top and Gucci RTW 2018 pants.

8. AMANDA SEALES

Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:WENN

Editor’s Pick: This is our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James’, favorite look for the event!

9. TIFFANY HADDISH

Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:WENN

Honoree Tiffany Haddish dons a spring lip on the red carpet.

10. TIFFANY HADDISH

Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:WENN

In an Alice and Olivia Spring/Summer RTW 2018 tassel skirt.

11. JANELLE MONAE

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

Django Jane singer Janelle Monae goes for an avant-garde look on the carpet.

12. JANELLE MONAE

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

This oversized chandelier earring is definitely a statement piece.

13. JANELLE MONAE

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

In Andrew Gn.

14. TESSA THOMPSON

Essence Awards Luncheon 2018 Source:WENN

Honoree Tessa Thompson gives us a silver metallic eye on the red carpet.

15. TESSA THOMPSON

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:WENN

Metallic and fringe is always a win.

16. TESSA THOMPSON

Essence Awards Luncheon 2018 Source:WENN

In Ralph and Russo Spring/Summer 2017.

17. ANGELA BASSETT

Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Portraits Source:Getty

Muva Angela Bassett glows at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.

18. ANGELA BASSETT

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Show Source:Getty

In a Yaniv Persy strapless jumpsuit.

19. JUNE AMBROSE

Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:WENN

Creative Director and celebrity stylist June Ambrose gives us florals on the carpet.

20. JUNE AMBROSE

Essence Awards Luncheon 2018 Source:WENN

In Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018.

21. CLAIRE SULMERS (EIC OF FASHION BOMB DAILY)

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Editor In Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers, gives us Wakanda style.

22. CLAIRE SULMERS (EIC OF FASHION BOMB DAILY)

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

In Haus of Shea.

