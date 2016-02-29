RED CARPET RECAP: The 2016 Academy Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Eniko serves lots of leg on the carpet with Kevin Hart.
2. Olivia Munn is all smiles in a bright, orange gown.
3. Tina Fey is vibrant in purple.
4. The Weeknd cleans up nicely.
5. Suited up! Jared Leto is here.
6. Reese Witherspoon also opts for purple.
7. Jack and Rose. Will Leo win his Oscar tonight?
8. Lady in red! How gorgeous in Charlize Theron?
9. Lady Gaga in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit.
10. Rachel McAdams is on fire.
11. Pharrell’s still rocking blonde hair. He arrived with his wife, Helen.
12. Sylvester Stallone walks the carpet with Jennifer Flavin.
13. Queen. Kerry Washington serves lots of leg.
14. Ben who? Jennifer Garner keeps it classic in all black.
15. Date night! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive to the 2016 Oscars.
16. S T U N N I N G. Priyanka Chopra in a sheer, white gown.
17. Olivia Wilde in Valentino.
18. Brie Larson in custom Gucci.
19. Are you feeling Heidi Klum’s Marchesa gown?
20. Yes! The gorgeous Sofia Vergara walks the carpet in Marchesa, as well.
21. Jason Sudeikis chose to forego Jordans on the red carpet :(
22. Common looks too smooth in an all-white tuxedo.
23. Mindy Kalingin an elegant look by Elizabeth Kennedy.
More From HelloBeautiful