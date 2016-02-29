2016 , Oscars , red carpet
Home

RED CARPET RECAP: The 2016 Academy Awards

Posted February 28, 2016

RED CARPET RECAP: The 2016 Academy Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Eniko serves lots of leg on the carpet with Kevin Hart.

Eniko serves lots of leg on the carpet with Kevin Hart.

2. Olivia Munn is all smiles in a bright, orange gown.

Olivia Munn is all smiles in a bright, orange gown.

3. Tina Fey is vibrant in purple.

Tina Fey is vibrant in purple.

4. The Weeknd cleans up nicely.

The Weeknd cleans up nicely.

5. Suited up! Jared Leto is here.

Suited up! Jared Leto is here.

6. Reese Witherspoon also opts for purple.

Reese Witherspoon also opts for purple.

7. Jack and Rose. Will Leo win his Oscar tonight?

Jack and Rose. Will Leo win his Oscar tonight?

8. Lady in red! How gorgeous in Charlize Theron?

Lady in red! How gorgeous in Charlize Theron?

9. Lady Gaga in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit.

Lady Gaga in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit.

10. Rachel McAdams is on fire.

Rachel McAdams is on fire.

11. Pharrell’s still rocking blonde hair. He arrived with his wife, Helen.

Pharrell’s still rocking blonde hair. He arrived with his wife, Helen.

12. Sylvester Stallone walks the carpet with Jennifer Flavin.

Sylvester Stallone walks the carpet with Jennifer Flavin.

13. Queen. Kerry Washington serves lots of leg.

Queen. Kerry Washington serves lots of leg.

14. Ben who? Jennifer Garner keeps it classic in all black.

Ben who? Jennifer Garner keeps it classic in all black.

15. Date night! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive to the 2016 Oscars.

Date night! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive to the 2016 Oscars.

16. S T U N N I N G. Priyanka Chopra in a sheer, white gown.

S T U N N I N G. Priyanka Chopra in a sheer, white gown.

17. Olivia Wilde in Valentino.

Olivia Wilde in Valentino.

18. Brie Larson in custom Gucci.

Brie Larson in custom Gucci.

19. Are you feeling Heidi Klum’s Marchesa gown?

Are you feeling Heidi Klum’s Marchesa gown?

20. Yes! The gorgeous Sofia Vergara walks the carpet in Marchesa, as well.

Yes! The gorgeous Sofia Vergara walks the carpet in Marchesa, as well.

21. Jason Sudeikis chose to forego Jordans on the red carpet :(

Jason Sudeikis chose to forego Jordans on the red carpet :(

22. Common looks too smooth in an all-white tuxedo.

Common looks too smooth in an all-white tuxedo.

23. Mindy Kalingin an elegant look by Elizabeth Kennedy.

Mindy Kalingin an elegant look by Elizabeth Kennedy.
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
14 items56th New York Film Festival - 'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs'
Liam Neeson Admits He Walked Around With A Weapon Looking For A ‘Black Bastard’ To Kill After His Loved One Was Raped
21 itemsMotel 21:I Am I Was Private Listening Experience
21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Black Twitter Drags Demi Lovato For Laughing
12 itemsThe Young and the Restless
Fans React To ‘Young & Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John’s Death
40 items Trending Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead
Blackbird Film Fest
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On His Show?
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought The F**k Back.’
15 itemsFashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
Classroom
Christian School Apologizes After Teacher Wore Blackface During African History Lesson
World Premiere Of Disney's 'Monkey Kingdom'
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
man walking in snow
Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex
Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Discusses President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts
Black History Makers Today: The Black Women TSA Agents Who Made It Work Despite The Government Shutdown
32 itemsColin Kaepernick Teacher
These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close