Gallery: 10 Red Carpet Grammy Moments We’ll Never Forget

The 2026 Grammys are almost here, and you already know what that means: music we love, history-making moments, and a red carpet full of main character energy. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air live on CBS.

And this year, Black excellence is deep in the nominations.

Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations, reminding everyone why he’s still one of the culture’s sharpest voices. SZA is also in the mix, including her feature on Kendrick’s track “Luther.” The Best New Artist category is also exciting. It includes breakout names like Doechii, Shaboozey, and Raye.

The Grammys Are About Music – And Celebrity Fashion Moments

But the Grammys aren’t just about trophies. They’re about the fashion. The Grammys red carpet is where artists turn the volume all the way up. Literally.

This is not the place for basic. This is where gowns become statements, where suits become art, and where style becomes talked about moments.

This year, we are expecting top looks that are bold and unexpected. Mermaid cuts are popular now as are sheer lacy moments and bright colors. Trains, dusters, and tulle are a glamour girl favorite. And suited looks – from men and women – will make people stop and stare.

Gallery: Red Carpet Grammy Moments We’ll Never Forget

But before the 2026 red carpet arrives, we’re looking back at some of the Grammy fashion moments we still can’t forget. Think Lizzo in full floral drama. Beyoncé in sheer white. Cardi B being fashion drama. Keep scrolling for our gallery of Grammy ceremony red carpet moments.

1. Beyoncé at the 56th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Beyoncé’s white lace gown is timeless, fitted, and effortlessly Grammy-worthy. At the time it hit the carpet, it was such a memorable moment. (It went viral before looks actually could go viral) . The sheer floral detailing makes it feel classic but still a little daring. Her honey-blonde wavy bob, bright red lip, and glowing skin are the definition of superstar beauty. 2. Doechii at the 67th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Doechii was in her element last year! She stepped out in Thom Browne and gave a fresh twist on red carpet tailoring. The pinstriped, corseted silhouette felt sharp, fashion-forward, and completely her. Her sleek hairstyle, bold eye makeup, and glossy nude lip tied the whole look together with confidence. 3. H.E.R. at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty H.E.R.’s bright yellow look was pure sunshine on the red carpet, complete with sparkling embellishments and flowing sleeves. The silhouette felt dramatic, but still effortless. Her big natural curls, tinted shades, and glowing makeup made it a full superstar vibe. So retro, yet so chic! 4. Nicki Minaj at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Your best accessory is – a priest? The year Nicki Minaj arrived at the GRAMMY’s with a religious figure on her arm everyone was talking about it. And the rapper – known to make a scene – ate the attention up. Posing next to her “pope,” she wore a deep red dress with a dramatic hood and black sewn details. It was giving Little Red Riding Hood meets a Flying Nun. Ok, Nicki! 5. Cardi B at the 65th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Before she started asking “Am I the Drama?” Cardi B definitely was. At the 65th GRAMMYs, Cardi did what Cardi always does: she turned the Grammys carpet into her runway. This royal blue sculptural gown was pure couture drama, with that oversized neckline stealing the entire scene. 6. Rihanna at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Rihanna’s white feathered gown was soft, whimsical, and instantly unforgettable. The texture and sheer stripes made it feel playful but still very couture. Her red hair, berry lip, and subtle smoky eye made the beauty look just as much of a moment. 7. Ciara at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Ciara stepped out serving legs, confidence, and a bold cutout design that felt very early-2010s Grammys. The flowing train added drama while the bodice kept it edgy and sleek. Her straight hair and bronzed makeup made the look flawless. 8. SZA at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty SZA gave soft romance with a little red carpet drama in this nude tulle mermaid gown. The colorful floral appliqués cascading down the front made it feel like a full garden moment. Her long, glossy waves and warm, glowing makeup kept everything super dreamy. 9. Lizzo at the 65th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Lizzo showed up looking like a walking bouquet in this bold orange floral cape moment. The oversized hood, 3D petals, and sweeping train made it impossible to look anywhere else. She cleared the room with this look – and we still love it. 10. Chloe x Halle at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Back in the Chloe x Halle days, Chloe and Halle Bailey were all about coordinated style. Here we see an example from the 61st Grammy awards that shows how much they loved to mirror each other’s style while showing off their own personalities. Chloe and Halle delivered a fashion sister moment that was bold, sculptural, and perfectly coordinated. Chloe’s exaggerated sleeves paired with Halle’s puffed detailing were such a moment.