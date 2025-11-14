Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Ramla Ali’s Most Iconic Looks: From The Ring To The Red Carpet

Published on November 14, 2025

ramla-ali-iconic-looks-met-gala

Source: WWD / Getty

Ramla Ali is the Somali-born boxer, model, and advocate who has always been one to fuse power with poise. Both inside the ring and on the red carpet, she continues to serve memorable looks. Check out Ramla Ali’s most iconic looks from the ring to the red carpet inside.

Before delving into Ali’s style, it’s essential to highlight a significant new chapter in her life. More recently, the boxer made an emotional return to Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp to uplift and encourage displaced girls and families. Ramla told CNN, “This trip was personal. It reminded me that I was once in their situation. And if my story can show even one young girl that there’s hope, then it’s all worth it.”

Born in Mogadishu in 1989, Ali’s journey has been shaped by resilience. After her brother was tragically killed during the Somali civil war, her family fled, spending a brief stint in Kenya before resettling in London. It was there, as a teenager grappling with bullying in school, that she discovered boxing. According to ESPN, boxing became a sanctuary that not only built her strength but also gave her confidence. Over the years, she rose through the amateur ranks with major wins such as England’s national titles and the 2019 African Zone Featherweight Crown. In 2020, she made history by becoming the first Somali boxer to represent her country at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Her influence goes far beyond sport. A UNICEF ambassador and founder of the Sisters Club (which offers free boxing and fitness classes to women who may lack access), Ali has always used her platform to motivate others.

In a poignant return this September, Ali traveled back to Kenya in her role with UNICEF, visiting Nairobi neighborhoods like Dandora and Eastleigh, and making her way to Dadaab, one of the world’s largest refugee camps. There, she met resilient refugee women and girls, reflecting on her own journey, saying, “Had I not left Kenya, this could have been me.” 

At a recycling collective in Dandora, Ali pitched in sorting plastic and cardboard, connecting with refugee mothers and supporting a program that provides childcare and informal education. In Dadaab, she shared her story at FilmAid Kenya, encouraging a room of young refugee girls to dream despite the uncertain conditions. She warned that global aid cuts could jeopardize these lifelines.

“It’s devastating,” she shared. “These programs are lifelines. They give children a reason to dream.”

For Ali, boxing has always been only part of her story. Her true fight is for representation, for access, and for hope. She once told ESPN, “You can’t be what you can’t see.” Returning to the place that once sheltered her was symbolic and deeply personal. And in doing so, she’s reminding displaced communities that their dreams are valid, and that someone who once walked their path is now lifting as she rises.

To honor her beautiful story so far, check out a gallery of Ramla Ali’s most iconic looks below:

1. Stunning At The Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

So gorgeous in this glamorous look.

2. Paris Fashion Week Tings

Giambattista Valli : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Source:Getty

She is haute couture. 

3. Celebrating Leading Women’s Voices

British Vogue And Apple TV+ Celebrate Leading Women's Voices Source:Getty

Exactly where she needs to be.

4. Street Style In Paris

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 - Day Two Source:Getty

Her looks are always changing. Never know what you might get.

5. She Slays In The Ring Too

Netflix's Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 - Historic All-Women Fight Card at Madison Square Garden Source:Getty

Love the printed boxing shorts with the gloves to match.

6. Simply Chic

Street Style - LFW February 2024 Source:Getty

Her style is so versatile. 

7. Love This Look

Burberry - Arrivals - LFW February 2024 Source:Getty

It’s all in the details.

8. Fabulous On The Red Carpet

Opening Ceremony - The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 Source:Getty

A simple screening look that is timeless and suits her very well.

9. A Silly, Fun Girl

Taylor v Serrano 3 - Press Conference Source:Getty

She keeps it funny as she stands up against her opponent. The look is preppy and she owns it.

10. Back To The Boxing Basics

Taylor v Serrano 3 - Undercard Source:Getty

A closer look inside the ring of a champion.

11. Adore This Look

ERDEM - Front Row - LFW February 2025 Source:Getty

A monochromatic printed look that is imprinted in our minds.

12. A Doll

Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies - Arrivals Source:Getty

Making fighting for justice look absolutely fabulous.

13. Red On The Red Carpet Is A Must

The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Roaming Arrivals Source:Getty

Exactly Ms. Ali.

14. A True Force For Change

British Vogue's Forces For Change Source:Getty

Undeniable. This look is so good.

15. Serving In Dubai

One&Only One Za'abeel Grand Opening In Dubai - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Effortlessly posing on the red carpet. Just the norm for this glamorous boxer.

16. The Champ Is Here

Joe Cordina v Edward Vazquez - Fight Night Source:Getty

Love Ramla in her natural element, inside the ring.

17. Cartier Style

Cartier Style Et Luxe at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Source:Getty

She wears any look well.

18. Like Please DPWH

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 - Day One Source:Getty

Ali in Schiaparelli? Why yes! 

19. Front Row At The Fashion Show

Off-White RTW Fall 2024 - Front Row Source:Getty

Just so beautiful in this cargo green look and a cute hairstyle with space buns.

20. The Switch Up

The Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty

Ramla loves to switch it up. We love to see it.

Related Tags

fashion Ramla Ali red carpet
Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

