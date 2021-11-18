PuckerUp: 5 Lip Care Staples That’ll Keep Your Pout Smooth and Kissable

Once the temperatures start to take a dive, it’s standard practice to switch up your skincare routine to products that prioritize moisturize and hydration. From facial creams to nourishing toners, the options are endless to keep your skin in tip-top shape. Most people make it a point to focus solely on their skin, but there is one area that is often overlooked; lip care.
Contrary to popular belief, our lips go through the same changes as the rest of our skin. Cold weather can easily dry out moisture from our lips just as sun exposure can lead to darkening, and in the worst case skin cancer. Hence why it’s of the utmost importance to lock down a lip care routine.
Luckily, lip care doesn’t require a lengthy routine like the rest of your face. By simply removing dead skin, providing round the clock moisture and protecting your pout from harmful UV rays, you’ll get the job done with ease.
For folks that are avid HelloBeautiful readers, you already know that we always make it a point to help you navigate the beauty game with ease. So, we’ve compiled five lip care essentials that’ll keep your pout supple, smooth, and baby-soft. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to browse our list of must-haves. Happy Shopping!
1. Black Opal Lip OilSource:Black Opal
Say hello to instant moisture at the hands of Black Opal’s Lip Oil ($6.25, Blackopalbeauty.com). This number boasts a blend of botanical oils including coconut, argan, moringa, and jojoba that deeply moisturizes and protects your lips from free radicals.
2. Milani Cherry Sugar Lip ScrubSource:Milani Cosmetics
Exfoliation is key for keeping dry lips at bay. This is where the Milani Cherry Sugar Lip Scrub ($9.99, Milanicosmetics.com) comes into play. It’s made with a natural sugar crystal-based formula that’s infused rose hip, coconut, and organ oil that hydrates and preps lip for moisturizer.
3. Innisfree Lip Sleeping MaskSource:Innisfree
For lips that call for extra TLC, it may do you justice to invest in a overnight mask. Overnight lip masks work to repair, protect, condition, and give your pout lasting nourishment as you sleep. The Innisfree Lip Sleeping Mask ($16, Us.innisfree.com) is formulated with Jeju green tea powder and seed oil that hydrates and helps lips retain moisture.
4. Mented Cosmetics Balms Away Coconut Lip TreatmentSource:Mented cosmetics
Give your lips the maximum level of moisture on the go with the Mented Cosmetics Balms Away Coconut Lip Treatment ($12, Mentedcosmetics.com). Thus super-hydrating formula relies on castor seed oil and shea butter to layer your lips with long-lasting moisture.
5. EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15Source:Eleven
Of course, no lip care routine is complete without adding SPF into the mix. The EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15 ($19, Elevenbyvenuswilliams.com) combines the best of both worlds to deliver moisture and sun protection. Simply layer your pout before heading outdoors and re-apply every two hours to keep your lips in the clear.