Mary J. Blige, Method Man, 50 Cent And More Attend The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere Party

The Powerverse assembled in NYC last night for one final turn-up with the St. Patrick and Tejada families. The cast celebrated the premiere of the final season of Power Book II: Ghost at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The beloved stars of Power Book II: Ghost— Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr., Woody McClain, Latoya Tonoedo, Alix Lapri, and showrunner 50 Cent posed for photos on the carpet before partying the night away.

Mary J. Blige, who played the red-headed matriarch of the Tejada family Monet, rocked the fierce character’s signature red hair with a black and white one-shoulder gown.

Last Season Of Power Book II: Ghost

Fans were shocked to learn Power Book II: Ghost, despite being one of the highest-rated shows on Starz, was ending the show after four seasons.

“I feel like there was a few other directions that we could go,” Power Book II star Michael Rainey Jr. told ABC. “At the same time, I feel like they wanted to just end it while people still cared.”

Rainey Jr., who made headlines when he reacted, on social media, to the end of Power Book II: Ghost claiming he found out the same time as everyone else. While the actor said he was taking a page out of his boss 50 Cent’s book, and only trolling, he said it is a bitter-sweet feeling.

“It’s been a long, legendary run,” the actor said in an interview on “The Breakfast Club.” “God’s timing is everything. Everything got to come to an end. I feel like it just time to step into the next chapter of my career.”

The final season of Power Book II: Ghost airs on Starz June 7. Keep scrolling for photos from the season four red carpet premiere.