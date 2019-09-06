NYFWNoir: Top 10 Street Style Looks From Day 1 Of NYFW

Marsha B. is freelance journalist and travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY.

During the months of February and September, fashion lovers hit the streets of New York City to see the latest runway looks from established and up and coming designers.

While the runway is one way to witness the newest and most innovative fashions from the concrete jungle of NYC can also serve as some serious inspiration. Just walking in Bryant Park, you can count on the street garb to be at an all-time high. From bold patterns to outlandish hair, women pull out their best threads and go the extra mile to show off their individual style.

It’s simple: Street style is EVERYTHING!

The right looks can elevate your position as an influencer, designer, or artist. For some celebrities, their fashion week street style is what captured the attention of media and designers. And be clear, Black fashionistas can turn it out!

Just hitting the streets, I saw so many sistas serving up a serious lewk.

From styling their hair in long, sultry braids to women opting for airy frocks with boots or sneakers (perfect for running from show to show to the subway) to going full-out glam in high heels and dresses. Trendwise, animal prints seemed to be in as I spotted ladies rocking plenty of suits, dresses and separates with cheetah and lion patterns.

Slay Nayla!

Not in NYC? No worries. If you missed day one of NYFW, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best street style looks to hit the ‘gram.