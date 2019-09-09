CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Posted 18 hours ago

New York Fashion Week has begun! Shows are always jam-packed with content and celebrity sightings, but the models coming down the runway really give us a show!

This season, see the Black models who walked the Day 1 shows, strutting their stuff and really showing us the beauty in our melanin. From gothic grunge at VFILES to street-wear inspired colors and whims at No Sesso, you won’t want to miss the stunning looks on gorgeous Black women and men.

1. VFILES

Vfiles - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

2. VFILES

Vfiles - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

3. VFILES

Vfiles - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

4. VFILES

Vfiles - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

5. VFILES

Vfiles - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

6. VFILES

Vfiles - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

7. VFILES

Vfiles - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

8. VFILES

Vfiles - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

9. VFILES

Vfiles - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

10. VFILES

Vfiles - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

11. NO SESSO

No Sesso - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

12. NO SESSO

No Sesso - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

13. NO SESSO

No Sesso - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

14. NO SESSO

No Sesso - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

15. NO SESSO

No Sesso - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

16. NO SESSO

No Sesso - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

17. RAG & BONE

Rag & Bone - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

18. RAG & BONE

Rag & Bone - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

19. RAG & BONE

Rag & Bone - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

20. RAG & BONE

Rag & Bone - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty
