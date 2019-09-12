NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it’s teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!
1. CHROMATSource:Getty
2. CHROMATSource:Getty
3. CHROMATSource:Getty
4. CHROMATSource:Getty
5. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty
6. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty
7. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty
8. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
9. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
10. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
11. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
12. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
13. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
14. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
15. PYER MOSSSource:Getty
16. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty
17. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty
18. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty
19. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty
20. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty
21. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty
22. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty
23. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty
24. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty
25. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty
26. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty
27. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty
28. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty
29. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty
30. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful