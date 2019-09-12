CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

Posted 21 hours ago

Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it’s teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!

1. CHROMAT

Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week Runway Show Source:Getty

2. CHROMAT

Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week Runway Show Source:Getty

3. CHROMAT

Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week Runway Show Source:Getty

4. CHROMAT

Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week Runway Show Source:Getty

5. MARC JACOBS

Marc Jacobs - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

6. MARC JACOBS

Marc Jacobs - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

7. MARC JACOBS

Marc Jacobs - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

8. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

9. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

10. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

11. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

12. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

13. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

14. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

15. PYER MOSS

Pyer Moss - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

16. ROMEO HUNTE

Romeo Hunte - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

17. ROMEO HUNTE

Romeo Hunte - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

18. ROMEO HUNTE

Romeo Hunte - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

19. ROMEO HUNTE

Romeo Hunte - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

20. CHRISTIAN COWAN

Christian Cowan - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN COWAN

Christian Cowan - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

22. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Oscar de la Renta - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

23. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Oscar de la Renta - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

24. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

TRESemme x Oscar de la Renta For NYFW Source:Getty

25. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

TRESemme x Oscar de la Renta For NYFW Source:Getty

26. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

27. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

28. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

29. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

30. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty
