Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio,’ Cursed Him Out & Cut His Mic Off & Now It’s Trending

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Radio is currently trending on Twitter for an array of reasons. If you didn’t get the chance to tune in, Joe Budden and his fellow podcast hosts appeared on the show only for it to turn into Nicki cutting off his mic and cursing him for filth. And then she mentioned Trina and her ex (Safaree) and Megan Thee Stallion…and now everyone is trending.

Quick catch up. Nicki called out Joe Budden for perpetuating the rumor that she didn’t know Cardi B was on the Motorsport track when she recorded her verse. Yes…Motorsport. Joe eventually left the show and Nicki continued to ramble about several other people, applying for her marriage license and having sex three times.

Among other things, Nicki revealed Trina’s team blamed her for the poor performance of their collaboration BAPS. Meg Thee Stallion was also supposed to appear on the show, to which Nicki said, “that’s on that.”

She also called out Charlamagne as one of the conspirators who led a revolution against her, because according to Nicki, there’s a legion of people who turned their back on her when other female rappers began to garner fame.

The spiral can be heard, here. Keep scrolling for #BlackTwitters take on the “spicy” episode.