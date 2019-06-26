NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers

In a cryptic, but very telling tweet from NeNe Leakes, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posed a question that left fans wondering who exactly she was talking about.
“U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2,” she wrote.
We’re unclear if her tweet was about Gregg or a sub to her former friend Porsha who recently called it quits with Dennis McKinley.
In the great words of Randy Jackson, issa no from me dawg. See their responses, below:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
More From HelloBeautiful