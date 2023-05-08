Subscribe
Naturi Naughton-Lewis Is A Golden Goddess At Her ATL Baby Shower

Published on May 8, 2023

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier Two Lewis ATL Baby Shower

Source: Foster Lewis @fosterlew / Courtesy Of Talent

January 2023 HB cover girl Naturi Naughton-Lewis is slaying her second pregnancy so much, she needed two showers to show up and show out. The newlywed, who said “I Do” in a gorgeous wedding ceremony last year, is glowing and gearing up for baby number two — her first with husband Xavier “Two” Lewis. The power couple were all smiles at their ATL shower, April 29, where Naturi shined in a metallic gown. Naturi and Two’s family and celebrity friends were in attendance. From Kandi and Todd Burruss to Nicole Beharie, Shamea Morton, Teyonah Parris, and Danielle Brooks, the place was full of love for their impending bundle of joy.

“We are so grateful for the love and support of our family and friends who came together to celebrate the arrival of our baby,” said the expectant parents.

Held at the Loft at Apt 4B, guests were treated to delicious food and drinks served by Southern Kulture in Atlanta. The royal blue and gold theme was fit for royalty.

“Today, we felt surrounded by pure joy and love, and we cannot thank everyone enough for making our day so special!” The Lewises added.

See more photos of their lovely shower, below:

1. Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier “Two” Lewis’ ATL Baby Shower

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier Two Lewis ATL Baby Shower Source:Courtesy Of Talent

Naturi Naugton-Lewis an Xavier “Two” Lewis arrive to their ATL baby shower.

2. Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier “Two” Lewis’ ATL Baby Shower

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier Two Lewis ATL Baby Shower Source:Courtesy Of Talent

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier Two Lewis enter their ATL baby shower.

3. Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier “Two” Lewis’ ATL Baby Shower

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier Two Lewis ATL Baby Shower Source:Courtesy Of Talent

Naturi Naughton-lewis poses with guests at her baby shower. 

4. Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier “Two” Lewis’ ATL Baby Shower

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier Two Lewis ATL Baby Shower Source:Courtesy Of Talent

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier “Two” Lewis pose with Kandi and Todd Burruss.

5. Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier “Two” Lewis’ ATL Baby Shower

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier Two Lewis ATL Baby Shower Source:Courtesy Of Talent

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Xavier “Two” Lewis pose with Two’s mother Rosa Lewis at their ATL baby shower.

