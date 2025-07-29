National Lipstick Day: Celebrate The Pout-Obsessed Holiday With These 6 Lippies

For beauty lovers, July 29 represents an important holiday—National Lipstick Day. Lipstick can add a bold or demure element to your beauty beat. The beloved makeup staple sets the tone for a polished look and enhances the shape of your lips. Lipstick is so captivating that even your partner can’t get enough of you with a swipe of the right shade—just listen to The Dream’s sensual track “Purple Kisses” for proof. For many beauty mavens, our introduction to lipstick came from being enamored with our mothers and grandmothers’ beauty routines. “I remember being 9 years old and falling in love with lipstick,” Kim Baker , celebrity makeup artist, former Wilhelmina model, and founder of Glamazon Beauty, tells HelloBeautiful . “My grandmother’s vanity was always lined up with red and hot pink lipsticks.” Now, that childhood curiosity has morphed into a full-on self-care ritual Related Stories Sephora Savings Event: 15 Beauty Must-Haves We’re Adding to Our Carts Lipstick is one of the oldest beauty products, and it still has a huge impact. While some folks look at the beauty staple as a tool to amplify your beauty look, it has a deeper meaning. “As a woman in the beauty game almost my entire life, I know that lipstick is an instant pick-me-up that makes you feel powerful and beautiful in a flash,” Baker says. “It brightens you up while picking you up!” Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. With so many gorgeous shades to discover and finishes to play with, there’s a lippie formula for everyone. The holiday is a beauty lover’s playground as brands join in on the fun and celebrate their innovations. So, if you’re ready to add new shades to your collection, we’ve got you covered. Stretch your fingers, grab your credit card, and get ready to shop. In honor of National Lipstick Day, here are six must-have shades, that will give your pout extra pizzazz. Happy National Lipstick Day! Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick in Spicy Plum Source: Fashion Fair Kicking off our list is none other than Fashion Fair’s Iconic Lipstick in Spicy Plum. The richly pigmented lippie features a gorgeous true plum, deep purple hue that exudes elegance. Perfect for days when you want to put your go-to red shade on ice, this satin number gives your lips a nice pop of color. Plus, it’s formulated with sunflower seed oil and rosemary leaf extract to replenish, soothe, and strengthen your pout.

2. Glamazon Beauty Cheek N Lip Color Liquid Lipstick in IM PURRRFECT RED Source: Glamazon Beauty Although Glamazon Beauty’s Cheek-N-Lip Color is not a traditional lipstick offering, this number deserves the same praise. Newly added to the Nordstrom roster, the multifunctional find offers two-in-one color with a high color payoff that doesn’t go unnoticed. The standout shade? We’re giving that to I’m Purrrfect Red. Not only does it live up to its name, but this buildable formula looks amazing on almost all skin tones. Shop Now

3. Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick Semi Matte Lipstick in Nude Lala Source: Mented Cosmetics Finding the perfect brown shade that complements your melanin can be tedious. However, Mented Cosmetics has been coming in clutch for years to give the girls the perfect hues. Makeup lovers have been smitten with the brand’s semi-matte Nude LaLa shade. It delivers a beautiful warm pink shade with brown undertones that gives your lips a nice pop of color. Shop Now

4. LYS Beauty Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in Optimistic Source: LYS Beauty For folks who love a long-wearing and plumping lipstick formula, it may be time to add LYS Beauty’s Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick to your makeup bag. The Optimistic shade offers the best of both worlds, a berry rose hybrid hue, perfect for brown girls looking for a great wash of color sans the overpowering appearance. Made with skin-loving ingredients, this offering provides chapped lips with a burst of moisture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Shop Now

5. The Lip Bar Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick in Maneater Source: The Lip Bar If you’ve been a longtime fan of The Lip Bar, then you know that Melissa Butler and the gang play absolutely no game with delivering high-impact lippies that go the distance. And while some lippies have been discontinued, the brand is making things right with the return of one of their most iconic shades, Maneater. Yes, the universal neutral taupe shade is up for grabs. Grab your tube now!



