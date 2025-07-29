Subscribe
Close
Shop

National Lipstick Day: 6 Lippies To Shop For a Gorgeous Pout

National Lipstick Day: Celebrate The Pout-Obsessed Holiday With These 6 Lippies

Published on July 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

black woman wearing lipstick

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

For beauty lovers, July 29 represents an important holiday—National Lipstick Day. Lipstick can add a bold or demure element to your beauty beat. The beloved makeup staple sets the tone for a polished look and enhances the shape of your lips. Lipstick is so captivating that even your partner can’t get enough of you with a swipe of the right shade—just listen to The Dream’s sensual track “Purple Kisses” for proof.
For many beauty mavens, our introduction to lipstick came from being enamored with our mothers and grandmothers’ beauty routines. “I remember being 9 years old and falling in love with lipstick,” Kim Baker, celebrity makeup artist, former Wilhelmina model, and founder of Glamazon Beauty, tells HelloBeautiful. “My grandmother’s vanity was always lined up with red and hot pink lipsticks.” Now, that childhood curiosity has morphed into a full-on self-care ritual.

Related Stories

Lipstick is one of the oldest beauty products, and it still has a huge impact. While some folks look at the beauty staple as a tool to amplify your beauty look, it has a deeper meaning. “As a woman in the beauty game almost my entire life, I know that lipstick is an instant pick-me-up that makes you feel powerful and beautiful in a flash,” Baker says. “It brightens you up while picking you up!” With so many gorgeous shades to discover and finishes to play with, there’s a lippie formula for everyone. The holiday is a beauty lover’s playground as brands join in on the fun and celebrate their innovations. So, if you’re ready to add new shades to your collection, we’ve got you covered. Stretch your fingers, grab your credit card, and get ready to shop. In honor of National Lipstick Day, here are six must-have shades, that will give your pout extra pizzazz.  Happy National Lipstick Day! Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick in Spicy Plum

Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick in Spicy Plum
Source: Fashion Fair

Kicking off our list is none other than Fashion Fair’s Iconic Lipstick in Spicy Plum. The richly pigmented lippie features a gorgeous true plum, deep purple hue that exudes elegance. Perfect for days when you want to put your go-to red shade on ice, this satin number gives your lips a nice pop of color. Plus, it’s formulated with sunflower seed oil and rosemary leaf extract to replenish, soothe, and strengthen your pout.
 Shop Now

 

2. Glamazon Beauty Cheek N Lip Color Liquid Lipstick in IM PURRRFECT RED

Glamazon Beauty Cheek N Lip Color Liquid Lipstick in IM PURRRFECT RED
Source: Glamazon Beauty

Although Glamazon Beauty’s Cheek-N-Lip Color is not a traditional lipstick offering, this number deserves the same praise. Newly added to the Nordstrom roster, the multifunctional find offers two-in-one color with a high color payoff that doesn’t go unnoticed. The standout shade? We’re giving that to I’m Purrrfect Red. Not only does it live up to its name, but this buildable formula looks amazing on almost all skin tones. 

Shop Now

3. Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick Semi Matte Lipstick in Nude Lala

Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick Semi Matte Lipstick in Nude Lala
Source: Mented Cosmetics

Finding the perfect brown shade that complements your melanin can be tedious. However, Mented Cosmetics has been coming in clutch for years to give the girls the perfect hues. Makeup lovers have been smitten with the brand’s semi-matte Nude LaLa shade. It delivers a beautiful warm pink shade with brown undertones that gives your lips a nice pop of color.

Shop Now

4. LYS Beauty Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in Optimistic

LYS Beauty Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in Optimistic
Source: LYS Beauty

For folks who love a long-wearing and plumping lipstick formula, it may be time to add LYS Beauty’s Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick to your makeup bag. The Optimistic shade offers the best of both worlds, a berry rose hybrid hue, perfect for brown girls looking for a great wash of color sans the overpowering appearance. Made with skin-loving ingredients, this offering provides chapped lips with a burst of moisture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

Shop Now

5. The Lip Bar Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick in Maneater

The Lip Bar Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick in Maneater
Source: The Lip Bar

If you’ve been a longtime fan of The Lip Bar, then you know that Melissa Butler and the gang play absolutely no game with delivering high-impact lippies that go the distance. And while some lippies have been discontinued, the brand is making things right with the return of one of their most iconic shades, Maneater. Yes, the universal neutral taupe shade is up for grabs. Grab your tube now!

Shop Now

6. Milani Cosmetics Color Fetish Matte Lipstick in Flushed

Milani Cosmetics Color Fetish Matte Lipstick in Flushed
Source: Milani Cosmetics

Last but certainly not least, we have the Milani Cosmetics gem, the Color Fetish Matte Lipstick in Flushed. I’ve been obsessed with the dusty rose color since the first swipe for multiple reasons. For starters, the lippie has a creamy formula that glides over your lips seamlessly, and it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps keep your lips moisturized. Plus, it provides full, high-pigment coverage with each swipe.

Shop Now
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Skepta, SZA, and Miles Caton

Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show In Paris

Bossip

Women Crush Wednesday— 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 7

MadameNoire

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

MadameNoire

Bloop-Bye Wig! NeNe Leakes Fans Blast 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel's Take On Icon's Bravo Return, Says She Was Told NeNe Was 'Toxic'

Bossip
Trending
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Influencer Kristy Scott Posts Revenge Dress, Activates Bob While Social Media Auditions To Be Her New Husband

Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
5 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

The Salute THEM Awards - 15th Anniversary Of Café Mocha Radio Show
5 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Trend Alert: Marsai Martin, Serena Williams, & Simone Biles Are Posting Like Its 2016 Again

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Who Is Wendell Carter Jr.? Angel Reese’s Rumored Boyfriend

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close