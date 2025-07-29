National Lipstick Day: Celebrate The Pout-Obsessed Holiday With These 6 Lippies

National Lipstick Day: 6 Lippies To Shop For a Gorgeous Pout
1. Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick in Spicy Plum
Kicking off our list is none other than Fashion Fair’s Iconic Lipstick in Spicy Plum. The richly pigmented lippie features a gorgeous true plum, deep purple hue that exudes elegance. Perfect for days when you want to put your go-to red shade on ice, this satin number gives your lips a nice pop of color. Plus, it’s formulated with sunflower seed oil and rosemary leaf extract to replenish, soothe, and strengthen your pout.
2. Glamazon Beauty Cheek N Lip Color Liquid Lipstick in IM PURRRFECT RED
Although Glamazon Beauty’s Cheek-N-Lip Color is not a traditional lipstick offering, this number deserves the same praise. Newly added to the Nordstrom roster, the multifunctional find offers two-in-one color with a high color payoff that doesn’t go unnoticed. The standout shade? We’re giving that to I’m Purrrfect Red. Not only does it live up to its name, but this buildable formula looks amazing on almost all skin tones.Shop Now
3. Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick Semi Matte Lipstick in Nude Lala
Finding the perfect brown shade that complements your melanin can be tedious. However, Mented Cosmetics has been coming in clutch for years to give the girls the perfect hues. Makeup lovers have been smitten with the brand’s semi-matte Nude LaLa shade. It delivers a beautiful warm pink shade with brown undertones that gives your lips a nice pop of color.Shop Now
4. LYS Beauty Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in Optimistic
For folks who love a long-wearing and plumping lipstick formula, it may be time to add LYS Beauty’s Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick to your makeup bag. The Optimistic shade offers the best of both worlds, a berry rose hybrid hue, perfect for brown girls looking for a great wash of color sans the overpowering appearance. Made with skin-loving ingredients, this offering provides chapped lips with a burst of moisture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Shop Now
5. The Lip Bar Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick in Maneater
If you’ve been a longtime fan of The Lip Bar, then you know that Melissa Butler and the gang play absolutely no game with delivering high-impact lippies that go the distance. And while some lippies have been discontinued, the brand is making things right with the return of one of their most iconic shades, Maneater. Yes, the universal neutral taupe shade is up for grabs. Grab your tube now!
6. Milani Cosmetics Color Fetish Matte Lipstick in Flushed
Last but certainly not least, we have the Milani Cosmetics gem, the Color Fetish Matte Lipstick in Flushed. I’ve been obsessed with the dusty rose color since the first swipe for multiple reasons. For starters, the lippie has a creamy formula that glides over your lips seamlessly, and it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps keep your lips moisturized. Plus, it provides full, high-pigment coverage with each swipe.Shop Now