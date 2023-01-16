Newsletter

5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride

US-MLK MEMORIAL

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

Happy MLK Day, family! Today we recognize the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., born on January 15, 1929. On this day, we not only reflect on the myriad of accomplishments Dr. King contributed to this world, but we also recognize his legacy through acts of service, community programs, and in our case – sporting gear or purchasing memorabilia that allows us to uniquely express our pride for the icon.

Dr. King is the foundation of the Civil Rights Movement. His activism and non-violent theory have paved the way for many advancements in America. Without him, there would be less integration, not many Blacks in leadership positions, nor would current activists have a platform to stand on. And because of Dr. King’s major achievements, we honor him and take this day to reflect on his presence, guidance, and success. So, if you’re in a shopping mood on MLK day and want to represent the Nobel Peace Prize winner through your purchases, here are five items on Amazon that will help you show your MLK pride today and for years to come.

 

1. MLK Vintage T-Shirt

We Found 5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride Source:Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re going to own an MLK t-shirt, make it a cool, vintage one. This shirt not only represents Dr. King and his legacy, but it’s also fashionable and can be paired with almost any look.

Shop Now

2. MLK Tote Bag

We Found 5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride Source:Courtesy of Amazon

This MLK Quote tote bag is a statement piece, literally. Store your belongings in this convenient tote and carry it with pride.

Shop Now

3. Faith Hope Love Necklace

We Found 5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride Source:Courtesy of Amazon

If you know anything about Dr. King, then you know he was a very spiritual man. He represented faith, hope, and love in his works, and this necklace conveys what his platform ultimately stood for.

Shop Now

4. MLK Journal

We Found 5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride Source:Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. King is notoriously known for his “I Have A Dream” speech. This deliverance not only touched millions of people, but it also gave us all hope to follow our dreams. Use this MLK notebook to write down your dreams/goals and smash them!

Shop Now

5. MLK Pendants

We Found 5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride Source:Courtesy of Amazon

Who doesn’t love pendants?! Place these MLK pendants on your jeans, jackets, or totes and make a fashionable and historical statement!

Shop Now
