5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride

Happy MLK Day, family! Today we recognize the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., born on January 15, 1929. On this day, we not only reflect on the myriad of accomplishments Dr. King contributed to this world, but we also recognize his legacy through acts of service, community programs, and in our case – sporting gear or purchasing memorabilia that allows us to uniquely express our pride for the icon.
Dr. King is the foundation of the Civil Rights Movement. His activism and non-violent theory have paved the way for many advancements in America. Without him, there would be less integration, not many Blacks in leadership positions, nor would current activists have a platform to stand on. And because of Dr. King’s major achievements, we honor him and take this day to reflect on his presence, guidance, and success. So, if you’re in a shopping mood on MLK day and want to represent the Nobel Peace Prize winner through your purchases, here are five items on Amazon that will help you show your MLK pride today and for years to come.
1. MLK Vintage T-Shirt
If you're going to own an MLK t-shirt, make it a cool, vintage one. This shirt not only represents Dr. King and his legacy, but it's also fashionable and can be paired with almost any look.
2. MLK Tote Bag
This MLK Quote tote bag is a statement piece, literally. Store your belongings in this convenient tote and carry it with pride.
3. Faith Hope Love Necklace
If you know anything about Dr. King, then you know he was a very spiritual man. He represented faith, hope, and love in his works, and this necklace conveys what his platform ultimately stood for.
4. MLK Journal
Dr. King is notoriously known for his "I Have A Dream" speech. This deliverance not only touched millions of people, but it also gave us all hope to follow our dreams. Use this MLK notebook to write down your dreams/goals and smash them!
5. MLK Pendants
Who doesn't love pendants?! Place these MLK pendants on your jeans, jackets, or totes and make a fashionable and historical statement!