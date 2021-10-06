Our Favorite Looks From The Miu Miu S/S ’22 Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, the GWORLS were out last night (October 5) at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Many of our faves showed up to the iconic show wearing classic looks designed by the brand and turned heads as they stepped onto the scene. From Halle Bailey’s stunning crystallized crop top and skirt to Marsai Martin’s adorable black and white tuxedo-inspired ensemble, here are some of our favorite looks from the big fashion event!