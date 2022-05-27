6 Outfit Ideas For Your Memorial Day Swag

Pull out the barbecue grills and cue up Frankie Beverly and Maze on the playlist because the holiday is here, and we’ve got the Memorial Day outfit inspiration you need to celebrate in style. This holiday is the precursor to summertime, and it’s traditionally celebrated with events like picnics, backyard events, and daytime parties that require a certain type of look. While everyone usually has their plans for this holiday locked in early, that “what to wear” battle sometimes remains a mystery until the actual day.
To help you get a jump-start on planning your Memorial Day outfit this year, we’ve got different looks from fashion-savvy influencers that will give you creative ideas on how to slay this day. So, in case you’re stumped by what to don at your Memorial Day event, gather some inspiration from the five black style influencers below who know a thing or two about putting together fashionable garments.
This spring/summer will be all about sets, retro looks, colors, and casual chic, and these fly ladies can show you how to carry out these trends effortlessly. Check them out!
1. Dewy
If you haven’t gotten in on the tie-dye trend yet, you’re missing out. This throwback look is sure to make any outfit pop. Go bold with your tie-dye and pair it with some colored pants like Dewy did or rock your favorite denim cut-offs with it for a casual slay.
2. Krystal Franklin
You can’t go wrong with an eye-catching set for Memorial Day. A garb like this takes the stress out of having to search for matching pieces. Find a cute set with some unique colors like Krystal’s look, and you are guaranteed to win best dressed at the day party!
3. Sierra McKay
Can’t decide whether you want to be chic or sporty at your Memorial Day event? Go with both! Take a page out of Sierra’s stylish book and pair a sexy look with your favorite sneakers. Whether you’re headed to a Memorial Day soiree or a backyard shindig, you’ll definitely fit it and stand out with this ensemble.
4. Acacia
This one is for my sneaker heads. If your style is sporty-chic then Acacia can give you loads of inspiration. Pair your tennis with some sweats, a skirt, or leggings for a laidback look. If comfort and cute is what you are going for, then this is for you.
5. Samjah
Floral pants are a fun and flirty way to keep it cute and cool Memorial Day weekend, especially while lounging at the cookout. Our resident style writer and new mom Samjah Saulsberry completed the look with a vibrant yellow Telfar bag.
6. Chioma B.
Of course, you should color block on Memorial Day! Chioma B. is definitely giving us spring/summer vibes in this bright ensemble. This season is all about pairing lively hues together, so show at your Memorial Day event colorfully and ready to party.