6 Times Megan The Stallion Was The Ultimate Hot Girl In 2022

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion had her share of highs and lows in 2022 and held her head high throughout giving us musical gems like Ungrateful, top fashion moments, and hair that lives in our saved section on Instagram. The H-Town hottie showed up, kept her crown, and gave the girls a run for their money as one of the top entertainers and stylistas of the year.

The hot girl summer ambassador is known for her brazen rap lyrics that celebrate the audaciousness of femininity. And although she’s a beast on the microphone, we can’t help but recognize her risqué, modish style. From body-hugging garbs to artistic nails and bold hair, Megan is a trendsetter. And because she served hot looks that had us constantly doing double takes throughout this year, it’s safe to say that the “Savage” rapper deserves to be at the top of everyone’s 2022 fashion list. And these six looks prove that.

1. Hottie in Bodysuits

Who does bodysuits better than Megan Thee Stallion? Her curvy frame looks delicious in these ensembles, and it’s only right that she comes out with a line of her own! Pleeeeeaaaasssseee Megan?!

2. Red Hair Hottie

This red hair on Megan was life! She can wear just about any look, but red is definitely her color.

3. Pretty in Pink

Megan looked like a real-life barbie doll in this pink-on-pink ensemble. The glasses, her shoes, and her hair totally set the look off!

4. Hot Nails

Megan Thee Stallion’s nails are always goals. Whether they are holiday-inspired or dripping with jewels, Megan’s nails are the stars of the show. 

5. Posh Hottie

If you want classy, Megan Thee Stallion can serve that dish well. She looked stunning in this all-white furry getup that gave off vintage vibes. 

Style & Fashion

Lori Harvey Steps Out In A Custom Look

