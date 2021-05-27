Nineteen years ago the world lost Lisa Left Eye Lopes, a brilliant mind who used her dynamic lyrics to inspire others. The famed rapper, who rose to the top of the music charts in the group TLC, was known for her unique voice, diverse opinions, and sexy tomboy swag.
As Left Eye progressed in her career, her fashion choices evolved from baggy clothing to form-fitting dresses. She proved that no matter what she wore, she’d look good in it. With her small frame, tattooed skin, and insane six pack, Left Eye gave every ensemble she wore the edge it needed. The rapper perfectly embodies the belly-baring, low-rise jeans fashion era that was the 2000’s.
In honor of what would’ve been her 50th birthday, we’re revisiting 5 times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes embodied 2000’s fashion.
1. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Portrait SessionSource:Getty
Back in 2000, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes posed for a studio portrait in Los Angeles, California. The rapper’s angelic face and her flower-child style was so 2000’s. Back then, halter tops and flair tie-dyed pants were a thing, similar to what Lisa wore in her portrait.
2. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Portrait SessionSource:Getty
In another portrait, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez looked timeless in a black sleeveless tube dress, a thick gold necklace, and a chic bob that framed her face.
3. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes during a performance at MSGSource:Getty
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes performed with her group alongside Christina Aguilera, live at Madison Square Garden. The rapper wore her usual performance attire, which included a crop top and wide leg pants.
4. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC Killed in Car Accident – File PhotosSource:Getty
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes attended the VH1 Fashion Awards in an embellished, all-white ensemble. The 2000’s was full of bedazzled garments. Left Eye’s low-rise pants and jeweled crop top was something you’d see celebrities like Beyoncé or Britney Spears wearing.
5. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music AwardsSource:Getty
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes attended the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2000. She showed off her toned physique in pastel purple hot pants, partnered with a matching jacket and purple boots.