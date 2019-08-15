LeToya Luckett’s Daughter Gianna Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

2019 has been an incredible year for LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker who welcomed their first child together in January: Gianna Iman.

On Mother’s Day, the former Destiny Child’s singer paid homage to her baby girl.

“Gianna Iman, you are a true gift. It is an honor to be your mommy! I have a deep agape love for you like nothing I’ve EVER felt before. Everything about your sweet spirit is beautiful. You have taught me patience & made me look at life in a different light. This Mother’s Day is my 1st of many, and I feel blessed beyond measure to be the one who God chose to bring you in to this world. Thank you Jesus! ❤️🙏🏾 HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all of the mommy’s 💐,” she wrote.

Since her first photo shoot, baby Gianna has gotten so big. The now 7-month-old is crawling, laughing and giving us attitude…and we love it!

Take a look at how LeToya has chronicled Gianna’s little life and their growing beautiful blended family with her stepdaughter Madison on the ‘Gram. They are truly blessed!