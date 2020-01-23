CLOSE
Alana Mayo , Black Lesbians , celebrity divorces
HomeHelloBuzz

When Things Were Good: Pics Of Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo Before Their Split

Posted 16 hours ago

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Man…grand opening, grand closing.

Some two months after Queen & Slim screenwriter Lena Waithe and film producer Alana Mayo were married, the Black queer power couple has split.

According to E! News, the two put out a joint statement about the dissolution of their relationship.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” a joint statement from their reps read.

“We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Remember, last November, Waithe revealed to John Legend on the Ellen Degeneres Show that the two were secretly married in San Fran after getting engaged in 2017.

 

“We snuck and did it, you know,” she told the “All Of Me” singer, showing off her wedding ring.

“We didn’t make any announcements or a big…We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk‘s bust. [It was] her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.”

Adding, “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing,” she continued. “But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that…Everybody should be able to do that.”

Sadly, it’s all come to an end, with anonymous sources telling Love B. Scott that Waithe was allegedly cheating on Mayo and “even after they married, Lena was still buying designer gifts — Chanel, Gucci — for other women.”

Welp! We hope this isn’t true.

In the meantime, here are pics of the uncouple when things were good, or seemingly good.

1. I Do, My Love

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

3.

The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC 2018 - Show Source:Getty

4.

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards Source:Getty

5.

Source:false

6.

Source:false

7.

Source:false

8.

Source:false

9.

View this post on Instagram

Me and her. #Hamilton #SheGotThisBraceCauseSheOld

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

10.

View this post on Instagram

Vegas baby.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

11.

View this post on Instagram

Candid. 📸: @rick.pics Filter? Nah.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

12.

View this post on Instagram

😘

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

13.

Source:false

14.

View this post on Instagram

📸: @iamderay

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

15.

View this post on Instagram

surprise(d)! co-conspirators not pictured.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

16.

View this post on Instagram

decided to just embrace this tourist thing.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

17.

View this post on Instagram

33. HBD my love!! 📷: @rick.pics

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

18.

View this post on Instagram

celebrating #angelatthealter

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

19.

View this post on Instagram

🙌🏾

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

20.

Source:false

21.

Source:false
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close