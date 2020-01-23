When Things Were Good: Pics Of Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo Before Their Split

Man…grand opening, grand closing.

Some two months after Queen & Slim screenwriter Lena Waithe and film producer Alana Mayo were married, the Black queer power couple has split.

According to E! News, the two put out a joint statement about the dissolution of their relationship.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” a joint statement from their reps read.

“We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Remember, last November, Waithe revealed to John Legend on the Ellen Degeneres Show that the two were secretly married in San Fran after getting engaged in 2017.

“We snuck and did it, you know,” she told the “All Of Me” singer, showing off her wedding ring.

“We didn’t make any announcements or a big…We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk‘s bust. [It was] her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.”

Adding, “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing,” she continued. “But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that…Everybody should be able to do that.”

Sadly, it’s all come to an end, with anonymous sources telling Love B. Scott that Waithe was allegedly cheating on Mayo and “even after they married, Lena was still buying designer gifts — Chanel, Gucci — for other women.”

Welp! We hope this isn’t true.

In the meantime, here are pics of the uncouple when things were good, or seemingly good.