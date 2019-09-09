CLOSE
Larenz Tate
Listen…Larenz Tate Is Still The Blues In Our Left Thigh

Posted 17 hours ago

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Larenz Tate has been wooing audiences for decades with his starring roles in iconic Black films like “Menace II Society” and “Love Jones.” And like a fine wine, the 44-year-old actor whose birthday is September 8, just gets better and better with age.

Whether he’s being dapper on the red carpet or setting up them thirst traps on the ‘Gram, here he is, beautiful smile and all, giving us life.

Take a look at the actor always being the blue in our left thigh.

1.

2.

Ready for what’s next... ya dig! #UpNext ⬆️

3.

4.

Small space. BIG IDEAS. #PowerPlay

5.

6.

7.

Good Day Good Vibes ya dig! #BlessUp

8.

Positive mindset equals... #Superpower ya dig!

9.

10.

Keep cool. Play it smart, ya dig. #Bizness 💧

11.

Excuses won’t build empires. #GoGetit ya dig

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

2016 Winter TCA Tour - Day 9

18.

2016 Winter TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour - Arrivals

19.

2016 Winter TCA Portraits

20.

Larenz Tate Visits Studio Xfinity

21.

AOL Build Speaker Series - Larenz Tate, 'Game Of Silence'

22.

'Game Of Silence' Party With Larenz Tate

23.

USA - Independent Film Channel's After Party

24.

'Girls Trip' New Orleans Screening

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JUNE 30: Actor Larenz Tate at ‘Girls Trip’ New Orleans screening at Theatres at Canal Place on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

25.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
