Listen…Larenz Tate Is Still The Blues In Our Left Thigh

Larenz Tate has been wooing audiences for decades with his starring roles in iconic Black films like “Menace II Society” and “Love Jones.” And like a fine wine, the 44-year-old actor whose birthday is September 8, just gets better and better with age.

Whether he’s being dapper on the red carpet or setting up them thirst traps on the ‘Gram, here he is, beautiful smile and all, giving us life.

Take a look at the actor always being the blue in our left thigh.