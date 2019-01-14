#SantanaPutARingOnIt: All The Photos From Kimbella & Juelz Santana’s Wedding
Posted January 14, 2019
Kimbella and Juelz Santana officially tied the knot, last week, in a ceremony attend by their celebrity friends. The newlyweds were all smiles as they danced the night away surrounded by loved ones. Kimbella looked beautiful in a lace ivory off-the-shoulder mermaid gown and Juelz Santana donned a mid-length tuxedo jacket.
The wedding was designed by Ten 23 Designs and the photographer for the evening was Stanlo Photography, who also shot their engagement photos for The B Collective Magazine.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing Mr. & Mrs. James 👰🏽💜🤵🏾🙏🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantoinettenyc & @kyiajoneshair MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc Thank you all for your services!! 💜
A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on
View this post on Instagram
I was blessed to have my Father walk me down the aisle! What an amazing feeling 🙏🏾🤗😘 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Photography @stanlophotography Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Groom Styling @thegroomsgarcon Suit @theblacktux Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals Bouquet @platinumbystacyann Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj
A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on
View this post on Instagram
The look on my Husbands face once he lifted my veil 😍🙏🏾🙌🏾👌🏾 Priceless!! #SantanaPutARingOnIt Photography @stanlophotography Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Groom Styling @thegroomsgarcon Suit @theblacktux Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals Flowers @platinumbystacyann Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj
A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t have asked for better bridesmaids & matron of honor by my side on this amazing day!! Such Honor & Grace, through thick & thin!! 🙏🏾😍🙌🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Thank you @cynsantana @yandysmith @misslisamorales @iamjuju_ 💜💜 Thank you @leahdagloria and @shopvainglorious for my gorgeous gown @whiterunway for these beautiful bridesmaids dresses Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Florals @platinumbystacyann Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc @jaieventrentals Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj Decals @ten23designs Alterations @alicialavettefashions
A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on
View this post on Instagram
01/10/19 we said I DO! 👰🏽💍🤵🏾🙏🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt
A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on
View this post on Instagram
Mr & Mrs JAMES.... #SantanaPutARingOnIt 🤵🏽👰💍💯✔️🙏
A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on
View this post on Instagram
US 4EVER... 🤵🏽👰💍🙌💯✔️🙏 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Photography @stanlophotography Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Groom Styling @thegroomsgarcon Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals Flowers @platinumbystacyann Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj
A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on