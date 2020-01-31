Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 12 Of Her most Jaw-Dropping Looks

Marsha B. is freelance journalist and travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY.

Kerry Washington has come a long way from her Save the Last Dance days. She is a complete fashion icon. Between hair, makeup, style and accessories, she has always given us something good to talk about via the red carpet.

Kerry’s wardrobe is sleek, mature, and classic. Everything she wears comes straight from the runway, most times looking better on her than the runway model. Her team has mastered her style aesthetic to the point where fashion seems like second nature for the actress.

Over the last 10 years, Kerry’s life has changed. She married actor and former football player Nnamdi Asomugha. They welcomed two children; Isabelle in 2014 and Caleb in 2016. While the actress is extremely private when it comes to sharing her family life, she is sure to let us in when it comes to her stylish wardrobe.

In honor of her 43rd birthday, we’re looking at 12 of Kerry Washington’s most jaw-dropping looks.