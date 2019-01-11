Juelz Santana & Kimbella Tied The Knot And Black Twitter Threw Shade Instead of Rice

Kimbella and Juelz Santana officially tied the knot last night in a ceremony attend by their celebrity friends. The newlyweds were all smiles as they danced the night away surrounded by loved ones. Kimbella looked beautiful in a lace ivory off-the-shoulder mermaid gown and Juelz Santana donned a mid-length tuxedo jacket.
The wedding was designed by Ten 23 Designs and the photographer for the evening was Stanlo Photography, who also shot their engagement photos for The B Collective Magazine.
While Kimbella seemed to be all smiles, #BlackTwitter had lots to say about the sudden nuptials especially with Juelz being sentenced to 27 months.
Here’s their reaction:
