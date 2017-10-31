Alex Rodriguez , celebrity editorial , editorial

J.Lo And A. Rod Are Out Here Looking Like Wealth For Vanity Fair

Posted October 31, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the cover stars for Vanity Fair November 2017 issue. The gorgeous editorial was shot by Mario Testino and styled by Jessica Diehl. Get into this gorgeous editorial below.

 

1. VANITY FAIR DECEMBER 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose on the cover of Vanity Fair. Jennifer is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Harry Winston diamonds while Alex Rodriguez is in Tom Ford and wearing a Rolex watch. #CoupleStyleGoals

2. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Go green.

3. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

So sweet!

4. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Just out here looking like winter wealth in the heart of LA.

5. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Intimate moments.

6. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Head on over to VanityFair.com to watch a cute video of the two.

