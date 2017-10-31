J.Lo And A. Rod Are Out Here Looking Like Wealth For Vanity Fair

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the cover stars for Vanity Fair November 2017 issue. The gorgeous editorial was shot by Mario Testino and styled by Jessica Diehl. Get into this gorgeous editorial below.
1. VANITY FAIR DECEMBER 2017
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose on the cover of Vanity Fair. Jennifer is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Harry Winston diamonds while Alex Rodriguez is in Tom Ford and wearing a Rolex watch. #CoupleStyleGoals
2. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Go green.
3. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ
So sweet!
4. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Just out here looking like winter wealth in the heart of LA.
5. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Intimate moments.
6. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Head on over to VanityFair.com to watch a cute video of the two.
