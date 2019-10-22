InStyle Awards 2019 Brought Braided Beauties And Bold Eyes To The Red Carpet

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

The Fifth Annual InStyle Awards occurred on Monday evening at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. The annual event celebrates talented individuals in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and more. Several of our favorites in Black Hollywood were honored including Kiki Layne, who was presented with the Style Star Award by Amandla Stenberg, Fashion Stylist Award presented by Zendaya and the Badass Women Award presented to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team by Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo.

The night brought out some of the most fashionable and women were certainly “in style” for the occasion. Braided hairstyles and faux locs stood out on the carpet while bold eyes and haute couture style took main stage. Check out our favorite fashion and beauty moments from the event!