How Celebs Spent Christmas

Posted December 26, 2018

Ah, the holidays. What a joyous time of year to be with family and friends while celebrating the joy that comes along with the season.

From dressing up like Santa, to playing Cardi Claus, here’s how some of our favorite celebs spent Christmas.

1. Cardi B

2. Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

GAH DEUM!😦 #CardiB

A post shared by Cardi B Source (@gangsta.cardi) on

3. Taraji P Henson & Kelvin Hayden

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas to ALL from us 😩😂💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

4. Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

5. Khole Kardashian

6. DJ Envy

7. Bambi & Lil’ Scrappy

8. Jordin Sparks

9. Will & Jada

10. Princess Love & Ray J

11. The Currys

View this post on Instagram

🐺🐺🦋🦋🦋

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

12. The Harts

View this post on Instagram

Christmas Gang 😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

13. Lebron James and Family

14. Mariah & Dem Babies

15. Steve & Marjorie Harvey

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

16. LL Cool J

17. Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 💋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

