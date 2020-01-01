CLOSE
justine skye , kelly rowland , Lala Anthony
HomeHelloBuzz

Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Stunted These New Year’s Eve Streets

Posted 3 hours ago

Alright y’all, it’s officially 2020!

And with that comes everything that went down last night, aka, New Year’s Eve. You know your favorite celebs were out there stuntin’ in the streets either in Ghana or Paris or on some warm island having a grand old time. From looks of the ‘Gram, folks like Mary J. Blige and Justine Skye and Vanessa Simmons rang in the new year in style.

While like some of you, others like Kelly Rowland kept it cute and down to earth by chilling at the crib.

Here’s how our faves partied into a new decade:

1. Hailie Sahar, Gabrielle Union and Angelica Ross

The House of Ferocity meets the House of Union-Wade. 10, 10, 10!!!

2. Lizzo

View this post on Instagram

U ready?

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

3. LaLa Anthony

View this post on Instagram

That’s Bae😍

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

Lala is giving us face, angles and curves in this black-feathered bodysuit.

4. Mary J Blige & Misa Hylton

View this post on Instagram

The Blueprint 2020 vibrations

A post shared by Misa Hylton (@misahylton) on

The Oscar-nominated singer rang in 2020 giving you bad b***h winter!

5. Mary J Blige

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year!!! #2020

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

Mary is like a fine wine…she only gets better with age!

6. Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

One of our favorite couples is having a blast at dinner, doing what they do best…make each other laugh.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

Only Tracee can wait for that ball to drop in gold trousers and make it look effortless.

8. Kelly Rowland

Ms. Kelly is like us, chilling in the crib, having a grand old time! Always so down to earth and real.

9. Ciara

10. Angela Simmons

View this post on Instagram

Change clothes and go 🤗🎊 2020 💫

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

The “Growing Up Hip-Hop” star was pretty in pink in this frilly fun party dress.

11. Mariah Carey

The “All I Want For Christmas” Grammy winner celebrated by watching fireworks with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

12. Chrissy Teigen

Poor girl. She got a cold and couldn’t party like a rock star. Feel better!

13. Yara Shahidi

The “Grown-ish” star rang in the new decade with her family in Paris!

14. Keyshia Ka’oir

View this post on Instagram

New Year! Who Dis💓🌸

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

The model and Gucci Mane’s better half was on-trend on NYE giving us her faves: Colorful prints and a bodysuit.

15. Justine Skye

We absolutely love this maroon pleather dress! Those sleeves alone are everything.

16. Tamron Hall

17. Tamron Hall

We love this pic of her, her husband and baby Moses.

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close